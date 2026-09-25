Senegal/Nigeria: Afcon 2027 Qualifiers - Vieira Begins Senegal Era As Nigeria Face Early Test Without Osimhen With Groups J-L Getting Under Way

Senegal begin a new era under Patrick Vieira, Mali face an early examination against Cape Verde and Nigeria start their TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations PAMOJA 2027 qualifying campaign without injured striker Victor Osimhen as Groups J-L get under way this week.

All six opening matches in the three groups will be played on 25 September, before the second round follows four days later.

There is an important difference in Group L, where Tanzania are already qualified for the finals as one of three co-hosts alongside Kenya and Uganda.

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That means only the highest-placed team other than Tanzania will progress from the section, adding extra significance to Nigeria's matches against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

Senegal, Sudan, Mali, Rwanda, Nigeria and Tanzania will begin at home before the fixtures are reversed against different opponents in Matchday Two.

Vieira begins Senegal reign without Mané

Patrick Vieira's first competitive match as Senegal coach comes against Mozambique in Group J, with the former France international beginning his tenure without Sadio Mané.

Vieira has named 29 players for the qualifiers against Mozambique and Ethiopia before a friendly against Comoros in Marseille on 4 October.

Mané is absent because of what Vieira described as a "physical issue", but the coach has indicated the forward remains in his plans and could return during the next international window.

The absence of the long-time Senegal talisman provides an opportunity for others, with Nicolas Jackson, Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaila Sarr, Assane Diao and Ibrahim Mbaye among Vieira's attacking options.

Vieira has also brought fresh faces into his first squad, including Malang Sarr, Lamine Sy and Sadibou Sané, while experienced figures Kalidou Koulibaly, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Pape Matar Sarr remain part of the core.

Senegal host Mozambique on 25 September while Sudan face Ethiopia in the group's other opening fixture.

The Lions of Teranga then travel to Ethiopia on 29 September, when Mozambique host Sudan.

Mali and Cape Verde meet in Group K

Group K begins with what could prove an important early contest between Mali and Cape Verde.

The two sides meet on 25 September, while Rwanda host Liberia in the group's other opening fixture.

Cape Verde enter a new cycle under Humberto Bettencourt, who was promoted from assistant coach following Bubista's departure to take charge of Moroccan club RS Berkane.

Bettencourt had spent six years working alongside Bubista and was part of the technical team that guided the Blue Sharks to their historic first World Cup appearance in 2026.

That continuity could be important against a Mali side with considerable experience and depth, particularly with only six matches available to establish a place among the group's top two.

Matchday Two sends Mali to Liberia on 29 September, while Cape Verde host Rwanda on the same day.

Unlike Group L, there is no automatic qualifier in Group K, so the teams finishing first and second will both secure places at PAMOJA 2027.

Nigeria lose Osimhen for opening qualifiers

Nigeria's preparations for Group L have suffered a significant setback after Osimhen was ruled out of the opening qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

The striker was originally included in Eric Chelle's 24-man squad but the Nigeria Football Federation confirmed on Sunday that he will miss both matches as he continues his recovery from a muscle injury.

Osimhen suffered the problem while playing for Galatasaray against Başakşehir and was forced off in the 33rd minute.

Chelle still has considerable attacking options, with Ademola Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Akor Adams, Tolu Arokodare and newcomer George Ilenikhena in the squad. Arthur Okonkwo and Isaac James have also received first senior call-ups, while Stanley Nwabali and Ola Aina return.

Nigeria host Madagascar on 25 September, with the visitors arriving with momentum after reaching the recent CHAN final.

Madagascar coach Corentin Martins has handed first international call-ups to goalkeeper Zacharie Boucher and striker Roman Ferber, while Warren Caddy has returned to the squad.

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Tanzania begin against Guinea-Bissau on the same day before travelling to Madagascar four days later.

Nigeria's second assignment takes them to Guinea-Bissau.

With Tanzania already guaranteed a place at their home tournament, Nigeria, Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau effectively face a three-way contest to finish as the highest-ranked non-host nation in Group L.

The opening double-header therefore offers little margin for error, particularly for Nigeria as they begin their journey without their leading striker.

Matchdays 1 & 2 - Groups J-L

Group J: 25 September - Senegal v Mozambique (19:00 GMT); Sudan v Ethiopia (16:00 GMT). 29 September - Mozambique v Sudan (13:00 GMT); Ethiopia v Senegal (13:00 GMT).

Group K: 25 September - Mali v Cape Verde (19:00 GMT); Rwanda v Liberia (16:00 GMT). 29 September - Cape Verde v Rwanda (16:00 GMT); Liberia v Mali (19:00 GMT).

Group L: 25 September - Nigeria v Madagascar (16:00 GMT); Tanzania v Guinea-Bissau (13:00 GMT). 29 September - Madagascar v Tanzania (13:00 GMT); Guinea-Bissau v Nigeria (16:00 GMT).