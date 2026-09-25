Ghana: Afcon 2027 Qualifiers - Côte d'Ivoire-Ghana Headlines Opening Group a-C Battles

The road to the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations PAMOJA 2027 begins this week, with Morocco, Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana among the continental heavyweights facing potentially testing opening assignments.

Forty-eight nations have been divided into 12 groups, with the first two matchdays taking place between 24 September and 6 October. For Groups A-C, Morocco host Gabon, Egypt welcome Angola and Côte d'Ivoire face neighbours Ghana in three of the standout opening fixtures.

The teams will play six group matches, with the first two sides in groups without a co-host qualifying for the finals.

The 24-team tournament will be staged by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda from 19 June to 17 July 2027, bringing the Nations Cup back to East Africa for the first time in more than five decades.

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New-look Morocco begin against Gabon

Morocco begin Group A at home to Gabon in Rabat on Friday, with new coach Mohamed Ouahbi already beginning to reshape his squad.

Ouahbi has selected three uncapped youngsters - Abdellah Ouazane, Soufian El Faouzi and Yassir Zabiri - in his 29-man squad, while established players including Yassine Bounou, Nayef Aguerd, Noussair Mazraoui and Brahim Diaz remain involved.

However, captain Achraf Hakimi is suspended for the opening two qualifiers, while Sofyan Amrabat is unavailable. Several forwards, including Youssef En-Nesyri and Ayoub El Kaabi, are also sidelined by injury.

Gabon are themselves entering a new era under Sébastien Migné and will begin life without former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has retired from international football. Denis Bouanga, Mario Lemina and Guélor Kanga provide experience in Migné's first 24-man squad.

Niger and Lesotho meet in the group's other opening fixture before the second round sees Gabon host Niger and Morocco travel to face Lesotho in Bloemfontein.

Egypt face Angola test

Record seven-time African champions Egypt begin Group B against Angola at Cairo International Stadium, a fixture which could provide an early indication of the battle for the two qualification places.

Angola have become increasingly competitive on the continental stage and will have another opportunity to measure their progress against one of African football's traditional powers.

Malawi and South Sudan complete the group and meet in the opening round.

Egypt then travel to face South Sudan on 29 September, while Angola must wait until 6 October for their second fixture, when they host Malawi.

With no automatic qualifier in Group B, the top two after six matchdays will advance to PAMOJA 2027.

Côte d'Ivoire-Ghana headlines Group C

Arguably the most eye-catching contest across the opening round comes in Bouaké, where Côte d'Ivoire host Ghana in a meeting between two former African champions.

Hervé Renard has begun his second spell in charge of the Elephants by selecting eight newcomers in a 25-man squad, including Patrick Zabi, Eddy Doué, Amadou Koné, Malick Yalcouyé, Christ Tapé, Kassoum Ouattara, Yann Gboho and Rayan Fofana.

Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz has also refreshed his squad but receives a significant boost with Mohammed Kudus returning after seven months out through injury.

The Tottenham forward missed Ghana's 2026 World Cup campaign, while Nathaniel Adjei, Ibrahim Osman and Ibrahim Sulemana are also back in the Black Stars set-up. Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew and Ernest Nuamah provide further attacking options.

With both sides possessing considerable attacking quality, an early heavyweight meeting could set the tone in a group where The Gambia and Somalia will also be seeking to challenge.

The Gambia host Somalia in their opening fixture before travelling to Accra to face Ghana on 29 September. Côte d'Ivoire's second assignment is against Somalia. The CAF schedule shows the same opening sequence for Group C.

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With only six matches available to each team, the opening double-header offers little room for a slow start as the race for places at East Africa's first AFCON in 51 years gets under way.

Matchdays 1 & 2 - Groups A-C

Group A: 25 September - Morocco v Gabon (19:00 GMT); Niger v Lesotho (15:00 GMT). 29 September - Gabon v Niger (19:00 GMT); Lesotho v Morocco (13:00 GMT).

Group B: 25 September - Egypt v Angola (19:00 GMT); Malawi v South Sudan (16:00 GMT). 29 September - South Sudan v Egypt (13:00 GMT). 6 October - Angola v Malawi (19:00 GMT).

Group C: 24 September - Côte d'Ivoire v Ghana (19:00 GMT). 25 September - The Gambia v Somalia (16:00 GMT). 29 September - Ghana v The Gambia (16:00 GMT); Somalia v Côte d'Ivoire (19:00 GMT).