Morocco: TotalEnergies CAF Futsal Afcon - Morocco Team Profile - Atlas Lions Eye Fourth Continental Crown On Home Soil

Qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations get underway on Thursday, with a heavyweight clash between Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire the pick of the bunch. Meanwhile, top sports lawyers are preparing to thrash out whether Senegal or Morocco won the 2025 edition of the tournament.

Morocco play host to the TotalEnergies CAF Futsal Africa Cup of Nations 2026 as the reigning African champions, with the Atlas Lions aiming to extend their recent dominance of the continental competition.

Three-time champions, Morocco have won the 2016, 2020 and 2024 of the tournaments, elevating them to being one of the best Futsal AFCON national teams on the continent.

Their most recent title came on home soil in 2024, when they defeated Angola 5-1 in the final.

The 2026 edition will again be played in Morocco between 12 - 21 October, with the hosts drawn in Group A alongside Libya, Zambia and Algeria.

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TotalEnergies CAF Futsal AFCON History

Morocco's first continental triumph came in 2016, when they defeated Egypt 3-2 in the final in Johannesburg.

They successfully defended their title in 2020, before completing a hat-trick of championships in 2024.

In the 2024 final, Morocco defeated Angola 5-1 to claim their third title. The victory moved Morocco level with Egypt as the joint record holders for the competition, with three titles each.

Road to Morocco 2026

As hosts, Morocco qualified automatically for the 2026 finals.

The Atlas Lions were drawn in Group A alongside Libya, Zambia and Algeria. The tournament features eight nations divided into two groups of four.

Key Player: Soufiane El Mesrar

Soufiane El Mesrar has been an important figure in Morocco's recent rise. He was part of the side that won the 2024 edition and scored twice in Morocco's 6-3 victory over Panama at the 2024 FIFA Futsal World Cup.

Head Coach: Hicham Dguig

Hicham Dguig has been central to Morocco's development as a leading futsal nation. Dguig became Morocco's head coach in 2010, having previously represented the national team as a player.

Under his leadership, Morocco qualified for their first FIFA Futsal World Cup in 2012, before winning their first Futsal AFCON title in 2016.

Morocco's progress has also extended to the global stage. The Atlas Lions reached the quarterfinals of the FIFA Futsal World Cup in 2021 and 2024, marking their best finishes in the competition.

Global Profile

Morocco have become an established presence at the FIFA Futsal World Cup, qualifying for four editions between 2012 and 2024.

Their performances at the global finals have continued to improve, culminating in successive quarter-final appearances in 2021 and 2024.

At the 2024 World Cup, Morocco advanced from their group after recording victories including a 6-3 win over Panama, before progressing to the knockout phase.

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Tournament Ambition

With three continental titles already secured, Morocco will begin their home tournament campaign looking to add a fourth Futsal AFCON crown to their record.

The hosts face Libya, Zambia and Algeria in Group A, with the tournament providing Morocco an opportunity to defend the title won in 2024 and continue their strong run on the African futsal stage.