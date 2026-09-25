Tunisia Turn to Experience and New Faces for Opening Afcon 2027 Qualifiers

Tunisia coach Mouine Chaâbani has recalled experienced trio Ferjani Sassi, Aïssa Laïdouni and Ali Maâloul for the Eagles of Carthage's opening TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2027 qualifiers against Uganda and Botswana.

Tunisia face Uganda on 24 September before taking on Botswana four days later, as Chaâbani begins the task of rebuilding following a disappointing 2026 World Cup campaign.

Only 14 players from the World Cup squad have been retained, with Chaâbani combining experienced internationals with several new faces.

Sassi, Laïdouni and veteran defender Maâloul return to the national set-up, while Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Hamza Rafia, Sayfallah Ltaief and Amine Cherni are also back in the squad.

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Samy Chouchane, Sadok Kedida and Mohamed Nasraoui have received their first senior call-ups.

Tunisia are beginning a new era after losing all three matches at the World Cup, where they scored twice and conceded 12 goals.

Chaâbani will also be without Hannibal Mejbri, who is injured, while Ali Abdi, Elias Saad, Saîf-Eddine Khaoui, Firas Chaouat and Issam Jebali have not been selected. Elyes Skhiri has retired from international football.

Tunisia squad

Goalkeepers: Aymen Dahmen, Mouhib Chamakh, Sabri Ben Hassen.

Defenders: Yan Valéry, Mouataz Neffati, Montassar Talbi, Alaa Ghram, Mohamed Nasraoui, Mohamed Amine Ben Hamida, Ali Maâloul, Amine Cherni.

Midfielders: Aïssa Laïdouni, Ferjani Sassi, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Hamza Rafia, Anis Ben Slimane, Sami Chouchane, Ismaël Gharbi.

Forwards: Khalil Ayari, Sayfallah Ltaief, Elias Achouri, Sebastian Tounekti, Rayan Elloumi, Sadok Kedida, Hazem Mastouri.