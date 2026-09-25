Nigeria: Ex-Governor El-Rufai Reflects On Silence of Associates, States He Doesn't Any Revenge

Abuja — A former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has said he would not hold a grudge against friends, associates or family members who have chosen not to publicly support him during his current difficulties.

El-Rufai made the statement in a personal reflection titled: "My Relationships and the Aftermath", dated September 23, 2026.

The former governor said the silence of some people he had previously supported had prompted questions, but insisted that he did not regard their decision as something for which they should be judged.

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He said his past support for individuals and causes was based on his Islamic faith, upbringing, personal values and conscience rather than an expectation that those people would later reciprocate.

"Those I have supported are free to make their own choices now that circumstances are reversed," he said, noting that some might speak out, remain silent, distance themselves or even deny previous relationships.

El-Rufai said the reasons behind such decisions belonged to the individuals concerned and that he did not intend to judge them simply because their responses differed from what he or others might have expected.

He acknowledged, however, that difficult circumstances had caused him to reflect on some of his relationships.

"Adversity has a way of illuminating relationships," he said, adding that his experiences in recent months might lead him to reconsider some relationships "quietly and without regret."

The former governor stressed that such reassessment should not be interpreted as condemnation, saying he had no regrets about standing by people or causes whenever he believed doing so was right.

"I bear no resentment towards anyone who chooses not to do the same for me," he said.

El-Rufai said he would rather remain guided by the principles that shaped his own conduct than allow the actions of others to influence his values.

On perceived injustice, ingratitude or injury against him, he said he was not interested in retaliation.

"As for any injustice, ingratitude or injury done to me, I seek neither revenge nor retribution," he said, adding that he had left ultimate accountability to Almighty Allah.

He said his priority was to remain at peace with his conscience and with God, while allowing posterity to judge the choices made by those involved.

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The statement came as El-Rufai continues to face proceedings in a Federal High Court in Abuja over allegations of unlawful interception of telephone communications involving National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu.

The court on September 22 fixed October 26 to rule on his no-case submission after hearing arguments from both the defence and prosecution.

El-Rufai's lawyers argued that the prosecution had not established a prima facie case, while the prosecution urged the court to dismiss the application and require him to enter his defence. El-Rufai has pleaded not guilty to the five-count amended charge.