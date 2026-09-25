Liberia: SH Diana Arrives in Monrovia With 141 Cruise Tourists

For the first time in more than a decade, Liberia yesterday recorded its third international cruise arrival of 2026, as the SH Diana berthed in Monrovia with 141 passengers, bringing international travelers to the capital as part of a 13-night expedition along the West African coast.

The cruise adds to activity in Liberia's developing cruise tourism sector and provides another opportunity to present the country's historical and cultural attractions to international visitors.

The SH Diana, operated by Swan Hellenic, began its current voyage in Dakar, Senegal, on September 16. The expedition includes destinations in The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Côte d'Ivoire and Ghana.

During its call in Monrovia, passengers visited several notable sites, including Ducor Hotel, the National Museum of Liberia, Providence Baptist Church, Providence Island and the Centennial Pavilion.

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The sites introduced passengers to different aspects of Liberia's history and heritage, including the country's early settlement, religious history, cultural traditions and connections with the wider African diaspora.

The Liberia National Tourism Authority (LNTA), in collaboration with the Liberia National Tourism Association (LINTA), coordinated tourism activities for the 141 international passengers aboard the SH Diana. The vessel berthed in Monrovia as part of its West African cruise itinerary, with the LNTA facilitating visits to key historical and cultural sites across the capital.

At Providence Island, the passengers were welcomed with a cultural performance by the National Culture Troupe. The historic site is associated with the arrival of the first settlers from the United States in 1822 and the early establishment of the settlement that would become Liberia. The site also reflects the broader history of departure, return and resettlement that shaped Liberia's early history.

The National Museum of Liberia, which is currently undergoing renovation, was also incorporated into the activities. Selected historical artifacts were brought outside for the passengers to view, allowing them to engage with Liberia's history and cultural heritage during the ongoing renovation.

The cruise also created opportunities for local tourism businesses and service providers. Tour guides, transportation operators, restaurants, artisans, souvenir vendors and other tourism-related businesses engaged with the passengers during their stay in Monrovia.

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The LNTA's involvement forms part of its broader mandate to promote Liberia as a tourism destination and strengthen the presentation of the country's historical, cultural and heritage assets to international visitors.

The latest cruise call also highlights the importance of coordination between public tourism institutions and private-sector stakeholders in developing Liberia's cruise tourism sector and strengthening the visitor experience.

Built in 2023, the SH Diana is a luxury expedition vessel designed for smaller-scale journeys focused on culture, history and nature. Its current voyage connects several destinations along the West African coast before concluding in Tema, Ghana.

Liberia's continued inclusion in international cruise itineraries comes as tourism stakeholders work to increase the country's visibility as a destination and create greater opportunities for businesses operating across the tourism sector.

The SH Diana's call in Monrovia adds to Liberia's cruise tourism activity in 2026, bringing 141 international travelers into the capital and providing another opportunity to showcase the country's history, culture and heritage.