Liberia: Lone Star Set for High-Stakes Afcon Qualifier Kickoff

Liberia's Lone Star has officially wrapped up its final preparations in Kigali, Rwanda, setting the stage for a high-stakes opening clash in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers this Friday, September 25.

The national team enters the qualification campaign under mounting expectations, carrying the hopes of a football-crazed nation desperate to end its more than two-decade wait for a return to the continental showpiece. Following Friday's fixture against the hosts in Kigali, the squad will immediately pivot toward an equally daunting home-stretch test against Mali on September 29.

Addressing journalists on Thursday during his pre-match press conference, Lone Star Head Coach Mohammed Erradi cut a figure of absolute confidence, emphasizing that mental fortitude and the ability to thrive under pressure will dictate the success of his squad over the grueling double-header.

"Our international players will be ready to support pressure and to play under pressure," Coach Erradi remarked. "I think it's the key of the success to help his team and to have good results in this condition. This is the difference between a normal player and international player. I think we have the players who are able to manage this kind of pressure."

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Erradi emphasised that they deliberately selected the current squad to embody this resilience, noting that the technical staff, government, federation, and passionate fans collectively believe and form the bedrock of their ambitions.

"We believe in this project, we believe in this player, we believe in this dream, we believe in this objective," Erradi declared. "And we are there to do the necessary and to make a difference. We have to defend our chances and to fight to go to the next AFCON."

Having completed tactical drills behind closed doors and boosted the squad's morale, the team prepared the stage at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali. Enhanced financial incentives from the Liberian government and a mobilized fan base across East Africa have positioned the Lone Star to turn weeks of preparation into hard-earned points on the board.