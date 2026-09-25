Uganda: U.S.-Uganda Relations 'Better Than Ever' - Says Envoy

The United States says its relationship with Uganda is at its strongest point, with Washington signalling plans to deepen cooperation in trade and investment, security, health and technology.

US Embassy in Uganda Chargé d'Affaires Mikael Cleverley made the remarks on Thursday during the US Embassy's National Day celebration in Kampala, which marked the 250th anniversary of American independence.

Cleverley said the anniversary provided an opportunity to reflect on America's history while also highlighting the country's partnerships around the world, including its longstanding relationship with Uganda.

He said Washington and Kampala currently have the political will to expand their engagement and that the US Embassy had been directed to explore additional areas of cooperation with the Ugandan government.

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"The relationship between Uganda and the US is better than it has ever been. We have political will on both sides to do more together. We are instructed from Washington to broaden the cooperation and we have an open door here with the Ugandan government indicating interest in doing as much as we can together."

Cleverley said the focus now is on identifying practical opportunities that can translate the political commitment into increased economic and institutional cooperation.

"We just need to explore that and exploit that and bring US companies here, expand the cooperation. We are in a great point right now, it is the best the relationship has been as far as I am concerned, and now we are just going to take it to the next level."

Commercial diplomacy a major priority

The US diplomat identified commercial diplomacy as one of the embassy's major priorities, saying Washington wants to encourage more American companies to explore investment opportunities in Uganda.

He said the US was interested in investments that could generate economic value locally while contributing to sectors prioritised by the Ugandan government.

"Certainly commercial diplomacy is our big priority. That is a very, very big area. We have security cooperation. You have seen some of the reports about the potential Uganda participation in not just regional peacekeeping but beyond that. There are ways that we can work together also on peace and security globally."

Cleverley said health cooperation would remain another important component of the relationship, pointing to the health memorandum of understanding between the two countries.

"And then of course with this health MOU that you mentioned, we want to see that succeed. We are partnering with the Ugandan government in all of these areas already and it is just a question of deepening that."

US companies urged to explore Uganda

Cleverley said the presence of major American companies in Uganda could help demonstrate the opportunities available in the country and potentially encourage other US firms to enter the market.

"I think they say a few things. One, they say American companies are interested in coming here because these are important companies, they are big companies. They see opportunities here and I think they lead the way for others to follow."

He said Washington was particularly interested in investments that create jobs, add value and support Uganda's economic growth priorities.

"We want the types of investments that create opportunities here, that add value, that advance the tenfold growth strategy of the government, that can target some of the growth sectors as well."

Cleverley cited Boeing, Starlink and Marriott as examples of US-linked businesses whose activities could have wider effects on Uganda's economy.

"I will mention in my remarks, for instance, Boeing will bring connectivity to Ugandan markets in a new way. We have Starlink that will bring internet connectivity in the most rural, remote villages. With Marriott Hotel, it will bring business travellers here and tourists."

He said such investments could help demonstrate the potential of the Ugandan market to other international businesses.

"These are the types of investments we hope will draw other investments."

Cleverley acknowledged that attracting US companies is competitive because American businesses assess investment opportunities across multiple markets.

He said the US Embassy's role was to help potential investors understand the Ugandan market and identify mechanisms that could reduce some of the risks associated with investing abroad.

"Our goal here is to try and track them, to explain the market to them, to provide mechanisms that help them de-risk their investments."

He added that the US was also advocating for transparent and competitive markets as part of efforts to attract American businesses.

"Ultimately we are also trying to advocate for the types of transparent and level playing field markets that draw US businesses because we have to compete for them. They are looking across the world at where they are going to get the best opportunities."

Cleverley said the US Embassy was working with Uganda's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Uganda's diplomatic missions in Washington and New York to promote bilateral trade and investment.

"We are here working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also, the Uganda Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its embassies in Washington and New York to together try and promote mutual trade and investment."

The US diplomat said American companies already operating in Uganda demonstrate the potential for further cooperation, particularly in the health sector.

He cited Abbott as an example, saying the company had supplied diagnostic equipment intended to improve access to testing in rural areas.

"We already have great US companies here that provide the finest technology on the health sector. You probably saw a few weeks ago that Abbott was providing some machinery for diagnostics in rural parts of the country so that women can go to a clinic in a district and receive test results almost immediately within one hour."

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Cleverley said Washington would like to see additional American companies explore opportunities in health as well as Uganda's minerals, energy and agricultural sectors.

"That type of high-end equipment is already here and we would like to see more of that in the health sector. We would love to see US companies in the mineral sector and the energy sector because these are also all parts of the Ugandan government strategy in terms of agriculture and the ATMS."

He added that many American companies were already present in Uganda and that the embassy would continue looking for opportunities to attract others.

"We would like to draw these types of companies. Many of them are here already and we will see if we can get others."

The comments come as Uganda and the United States continue to engage across several areas, including health, security, trade, investment and development.

Cleverley's remarks indicate that commercial engagement is expected to play a more prominent role in the next phase of the bilateral relationship, alongside existing cooperation in health and security.

For Washington, the focus is now on turning the stated political will for stronger relations into practical partnerships involving governments, businesses and institutions in both countries.