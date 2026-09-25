Uganda: Two Men Remanded Over Shs520 Million Kololo Land Fraud

Two men have been remanded to prison over allegations that they obtained Shs520 million from a Chinese national by falsely claiming they could help him secure land in Kololo.

The accused are Kasasa Paul Augustine, 40, a legal assistant at Barnabas BK Dyadi and Company Advocates, and Mundere Ronald Fisher, 49, a private land investigator.

The prosecution alleges that on June 8, 2025, at Kololo Courts Hotel in Nakawa Division, Kampala, the two, together with others still at large, obtained Shs520 million from Li Huafeng after falsely representing that they would help him purchase land at Kololo Coral Crescent, Plot 12.

The prosecution further alleges that Kasasa and Mundere conspired to commit the felony of obtaining money by false pretence.

Tiyo Jonathan, Chief Magistrate at Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court, read the charges to the accused, who were remanded until October 1, 2026.

"The accused persons are charged with obtaining money by false pretence, contrary to Section 285 of the Penal Code Act."

"They are also charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, having allegedly conspired to obtain money by false pretence."

The two will return to court on October 1, 2026, as investigations and court proceedings continue.