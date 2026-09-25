Africa: Uganda Begins Countdown to 2027 Future Hospitality Summit Africa

Uganda has begun the countdown to the 2027 Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) Africa, with the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) and Kampala Serena Hotel hosting a launch reception aimed at positioning the country as a destination for hospitality and tourism investment.

The reception brought together hospitality investors, hotel operators, tourism industry leaders, government representatives, professional associations and private-sector stakeholders ahead of the summit, which will be held from February 2-3, 2027, at Speke Resort Convention Centre in Kampala.

As the host partner, UTB said its participation in the event demonstrates Uganda's growing ambition to attract investment into the tourism and hospitality sectors while creating opportunities for local businesses to connect with international investors and industry players.

Roy Bannister, Head of Strategic Partnerships at FHS Africa, said bringing the summit to Uganda presents an opportunity to connect investors with projects and business opportunities across the country's hospitality sector.

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"FHS Africa's coming to Uganda reflects something much bigger than a conference. It is a platform where capital meets opportunity, investors meet developers and new relationships translate into new investments and new businesses," Bannister said.

He said the summit would provide a platform for stakeholders to explore opportunities in Uganda's hospitality industry while facilitating connections between investors, developers, hotel operators and other industry professionals.

Juliana Kagwa, Chief Executive Officer of the Uganda Tourism Board, said the summit comes at a time when Uganda is seeking to strengthen investment across its tourism and hospitality value chain.

"Hospitality is about bringing people, ideas and opportunities together. FHS Africa creates a platform where investors, developers, operators and hospitality professionals can meet, exchange knowledge, build relationships and discover opportunities," Kagwa said.

She pointed to Uganda's geographical location, including its position along the equator, as well as its diverse landscapes and tourism attractions, as some of the factors that provide a foundation for further development of the sector.

Kagwa said hosting the summit would give Uganda an opportunity to present its tourism and hospitality investment proposition directly to international investors and industry leaders.

Representing the public sector and Parliament, Henry Okot Boniface , Chairperson of the Trade and Tourism Committee and Member of Parliament for Kole South, welcomed the summit and emphasised the importance of collaboration between government and the private sector in unlocking Uganda's tourism potential.

The launch reception also brought together representatives from Uganda's tourism and hospitality associations, including hotel owners, tour operators and other industry stakeholders.

Organisers said the broad participation reflects the range of partnerships required to maximise the economic benefits of the summit and strengthen Uganda's position within Africa's hospitality investment landscape.

The summit is expected to focus on opportunities extending beyond traditional hotel development, with Uganda's tourism value chain offering investment prospects in aviation, tour operations, food and beverage, destination management, professional services, financial services and local enterprises.

For UTB, the event presents an opportunity to expose Uganda's tourism assets and investment opportunities to international developers and hospitality professionals while creating a platform for domestic businesses to establish partnerships with global players.

The role of air connectivity in supporting tourism and investment was also highlighted during the reception.

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Uganda Airlines was recognised for expanding the country's links to regional and international markets. The national carrier recently added Accra and Kigali to its network, strengthening connections between Uganda and other African destinations.

Improved connectivity is considered important for the growth of tourism because it can make destinations more accessible to leisure travellers, business visitors and potential investors.

The FHS Africa summit will therefore provide a platform for discussions around new hospitality developments, investment partnerships, tourism infrastructure, skills development and opportunities across the wider tourism economy.

With Uganda hosting the event in February 2027, UTB and its partners are expected to use the summit to showcase the country's tourism proposition while promoting investment opportunities and strengthening relationships between local and international industry stakeholders.