Kenya: Govt Urges Kenyans in Flood-Prone Areas to Relocate As Preparations Intensify

Nairobi — The Government has urged Kenyans living in areas prone to floods and landslides to relocate immediately as it steps up preparations to respond to potential disasters.

Principal Secretary for East African Community Affairs and Acting PS for the State Department for ASALs and Regional Development Caroline Karugu said the Government was putting in place measures to prevent loss of lives and mitigate the impact of disasters.

Karugu said the Government had also confirmed receipt of food and non-food relief supplies for communities that may be affected.

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"As a government, we are making the requisite arrangements for disaster prevention and assure Kenyans that we are doing all it takes, following the confirmed receipt of both food and non-food relief items for affected communities," Karugu said.

She said the safety of citizens remained a national security priority, urging residents in flood- and landslide-prone areas to move to safer locations.

"The safety of every citizen is a national security priority, which is why we urgently appeal to those in flood- and landslide-prone areas to relocate immediately," she said.

Karugu said the State Department for ASALs and Regional Development was prioritising vulnerable areas as part of efforts to strengthen preparedness and build long-term resilience to climate-related disasters.

She said the Government was placing particular emphasis on water harvesting as a long-term intervention in vulnerable communities.

"As PS for ASALs and Regional Development, we are prioritizing vulnerable areas, with a heavy focus on water harvesting to build long-term climate resilience," Karugu said.

The Government's preparedness measures come amid continued concerns over the impact of extreme weather events, including flooding and landslides, on vulnerable communities.

Authorities have previously urged residents living in areas identified as high-risk to follow evacuation advisories and avoid putting their lives at risk during severe weather.

The Government is also expected to continue coordinating the distribution of relief supplies and other emergency interventions in areas affected by disasters.

Karugu said strengthening preparedness, early action and climate resilience remained critical in reducing the impact of disasters on communities, particularly in vulnerable and arid and semi-arid areas.