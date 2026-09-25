East Africa's Premier Mum & Baby Event Returns - Baby Banda Pregnancy & Baby Fair Marks 18th Year

Baby Banda is East and Central Africa's leading mum and baby brand, launched in 2008 to support mothers through pregnancy, birth and early parenthood.

Through its range of products and its flagship annual event, the Baby Banda Pregnancy & Baby Fair, the brand connects mothers and families with credible experts, trusted brands and a supportive community at every stage of their motherhood journey.

Inset: Winner of last year's Maternity pageant

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Three days of expert advice, family fun and trusted brands return to Sarit Expo Centre from 25- 27 September 2026, with free entry and registration for more than 3,000 mothers, expectant mothers and families.

Inset: The different exhibitors at last year's Fair

Baby Banda, East and Central Africa's leading mum and baby brand, tannounced that the Baby Banda Pregnancy & Baby Fair, will be taking place from 25-27 September 2026 at the Sarit Expo Centre in Nairobi. Now in its 18th edition, the annual fair is expected to welcome more than 3,000 mothers, expectant mothers, fathers and caregivers over three days. The event will bring together a wide range of exhibitors across maternity, baby care, health, nutrition, family wellbeing and lifestyle.

Inset: Panel discussions at last year's Fair

Since its founding in 2008, Baby Banda has built a reputation as "mummy's friend," walking alongside mothers from the moment they discover they are expecting through pregnancy, birth and their child's early years.

The Baby Banda Pregnancy & Baby Fair brings this promise to life by creating a space where families can access credible information, expert advice, products and services under one roof. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact directly with medical professionals, breastfeeding and childcare specialists, nutritionists and parenting experts, while discovering trusted mum-and- baby brands and accessing exclusive fair offers and promotions.

What to Expect at the 2026 Fair:

- Expert-led sessions and panel discussions covering topics such as breastfeeding, skincare, labour and childbirth, toddler development, and myths versus facts, featuring qualified professionals.

- The Diaperthon -- a fun and much-loved diaper race competition for toddlers.

- The Maternity Beauty Pageant -- a celebration of expectant mothers and the beauty of pregnancy and motherhood.

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- Dedicated family facilities, including a supervised play area, lactation room and diaper-changing zones.

- Mama's Market -- a shopping experience featuring products and special offers for mums, babies and families.

- Interactive experiences and activities designed to educate, entertain and connect families.

"For eighteen years, the Baby Banda Fair has existed because every mother deserves credible information, real support and a community that understands what she is going through -- from the moment she learns she is expecting to her child's earliest years," said Wanjiku Njuguna Minjire, Director at Baby Banda. "This September, we are bringing that experience back to Nairobi, and we hope to make the 18th edition our biggest and most memorable fair yet."

Entry and registration are free. Mothers, expectant mothers, fathers and families can register in advance at babybandafair.com.