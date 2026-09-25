Namibia: Ovambanderu Repatriation Day This Weekend

OTJOMBINDE — The remembrance of the Ovambanderu Reparation Day will take place at Eiseb 10 in the Omaheke region's Otjombinde constituency this weekend.

Karijama Ndjarakana, Ovambanderu Traditional Authority (OTA) councillor, shared with New Era that the commemoration is a historic milestone that gives the returnees an opportunity to reflect on the legacy and revisit an important chapter of Namibia's history.

"This event educates younger generations about the sacrifices made by those who came before us. The commemoration is not only about remembering the past but is about preserving our heritage," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Ndjarakana added that the event strengthened national unity and inspired future generations to value leadership, courage and service to the community.

He called on all Namibians to come and embrace the occasion in Eiseb 10, better known as Otjiningandu.

Meanwhile, Ananias Museu Muhere, Ovambanderu senior councillor, said all is set and people had started arriving as early as yesterday for the historic event.

"We have put everything in place, the stage is set, and we are ready to welcome the masses coming.

The unfortunate news of the FMD outbreak has been heard, and we are working closely with the relevant authorities to be on the safe side," said Muhere.

The senior councillor added that Friday is reserved for the arrival of delegates, where traditional rituals will be performed by the traditional priests.

"We cleared the gathering place; tents are erected, and accommodation places are also sorted. This is an annual event, and the people know what is expected of them. The protocol team is ready," he said.

According to the programme, drill horses and troops from different Commandos will be parading around the venue to welcome and entertain the audience, while there will be outjina and omuhiva traditional dances between intervals throughout Friday.

On Saturday, there will be a traditional parade for all the groups from 07h00 to 9h00, while the programme is expected to start at 10h00.

Among other activities, the eulogy on the repatriation of the Ovambanderu from Botswana to Namibia will be presented by senior councillor Muhere at 10h20.

There will also be a presentation from First National Bank of Namibia on Financial Literacy by Cornelius Mbasuva, while Oliver Mutenge of Angel Funeral Services will have an opportunity to present the company to the community.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Eiseb Think Tank will be represented by Ruvara Katjiteo, who will deliver the keynote address, whereas the chiefs or representatives from traditional authorities or royal houses will be given a chance to talk to the community as well.

Otjombinde constituency councillor Wenzel Kavaka, who is also the deputy minister of information communication and technology, is expected to deliver a speech at the event, while the Ovambanderu Chief Tjozohongo II Nguvauva will give the conclusion remarks.

The event is expected to end on Sunday.

-[email protected]