Namibia: Walk for Life Set for Windhoek

The Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) will host its annual TAFISA Walk for Life this Saturday, with hundreds of participants expected to take part in the national fitness initiative to promote active, healthy communities.

The walk will start at 08:30 from the City of Windhoek Katutura Branch parking lot and proceed to the UN Plaza, opposite KFC in Katutura.

The initiative is part of the Sport for All campaign and encourages Namibians to embrace walking as an accessible form of physical activity. This year's event is held under the theme, "One Namibia, One Nation, One Health, Every Step Counts."

According to Givean Samulandela, marketing and public relations officer at the NSC, the initiative seeks to encourage communities to adopt healthier lifestyles while reducing the health burden on communities.

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"The TAFISA Walk for Life is an annual Sport for All initiative aimed at encouraging active and healthy communities across Namibia," Samulandela said.

He said the theme highlights the importance of collective action in promoting health and national unity.

"The theme is derived from the Sport for All campaign, which emphasises that every step taken contributes to a healthier lifestyle. It reflects our commitment to national unity and the collective pursuit of health and well-being for all Namibians," he said.

The NSC expects between 500 and 1 000 people to participate in the walk, with mobilisation carried out through national sports federations, umbrella bodies, government ministries, Non-Governmental Organisations, youth and community groups, as well as student societies.

The African Union Sports Council Region 5 also supports the event, with several member states organising similar walks in parallel. The main regional Walk for Life event is earmarked for Livingstone, Zambia.

The NSC said the Walk for Life has been hosted annually in different regions, with this year's national activities also extending to Outapi in the Omusati region.

The commission said it remains committed to expanding the initiative across all regions while encouraging Namibians to adopt physically active lifestyles.

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