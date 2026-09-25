Namibia: 'I Don't Want to Reinvent the Wheel' At Stars - Güther

Gerald Güther has begun a new chapter in his coaching career after being appointed head coach of African Stars on Monday, signing a two-year contract with the Namibian champions.

The 46-year-old takes over from Ronnie Kanalelo, who left Stars after guiding them into the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League before joining South African side Marumo Gallants.

Güther steps into the role at a crucial stage, with African Stars preparing for a two-legged Champions League showdown against Orlando Pirates while also gearing up for the domestic season.

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Despite the pressure that comes with taking charge of one of Namibia's biggest clubs, Güther said he does not intend to make unnecessary changes, insisting his approach will build on the quality already in the squad.

"I don't believe in reinventing the wheel. African Stars already have a squad with real quality and experience, complemented by a very talented group of younger players."

For Güther, the immediate task is to get the players to understand his philosophy and expectations while creating the right balance between the squad's experienced members and the younger players.

"Stars is one of the biggest and most prestigious football clubs in Namibia, with a very professional approach to the game. It is a huge honour and opportunity for me to take charge of a club of this stature," he said.

His first major assignment will be preparing the team for Orlando Pirates, with the first leg scheduled for 17 October at the Botswana National Stadium in Gaborone, as Namibia currently has no CAF-approved stadium. The return leg will be played in South Africa on 24 October.

Güther believes every detail will matter against Pirates and wants his players to be tactically organised, disciplined and competitive.

"My immediate priority is to get the players to buy into my philosophy and understand what I expect from them, both individually and collectively. We also have a very important challenge ahead of us against Orlando Pirates, so preparing the team to compete at the highest possible level in that match is obviously a major priority."

Rather than overhaul the team, Güther wants to establish the right dynamics within the existing squad.

"I don't want to reinvent the wheel, but I do want us to play a structured, disciplined and exciting brand of modern football," he said.

The new coach also plans to emphasise youth development, an area that has featured prominently throughout his coaching career. He has been head coach of the Namibia Under-17 team since July 2022 and previously coached the national Under-20 side between 2015 and 2018. At club level, he has worked with Blue Waters, Blue Boys and Eleven Arrows, while also guiding Swakopmund FC to promotion and serving as its technical director and youth academy head coach.

Güther said working alongside assistant coach Benny Haoseb would also be important, particularly given Haoseb's understanding of the club and its players.

He further pointed to experienced players such as captain Ronald Ketjijere, Willy Stephanus and Charles Hambira as figures who can help guide the younger members of the squad.

"I have always enjoyed working with younger players, and I believe I have a good relationship with them. Throughout my coaching career, I have tried to develop young players, give them confidence and get the very best out of them," he said.

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While acknowledging the expectations attached to coaching African Stars, Güther said those demands are part of the responsibility that comes with leading a major club.

"When you coach a big club, you have to embrace that responsibility. Big teams have to produce big results," he said.

His ambitions are therefore clear: to challenge for domestic honours while helping African Stars push for Champions League qualification.

"The supporters of African Stars have high expectations, and rightly so. I want to give them what they expect from their team: entertainment and results," Güther said.

He added: "We want to push strongly for Champions League qualification and achieve domestic success. Those are ambitious targets, but that is exactly what comes with representing a club of African Stars' stature."

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