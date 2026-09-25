Namibia Beefs With FMD

As the only African country concurrently holding beef export access to the lucrative EU, United States, China and Norwegian markets, Namibia might face a tough time, one threatening livelihood and the economic jugular.

Namibia's globally renowned livestock sector is facing serious economic and operational ramifications following confirmed cases of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD).

On Wednesday, the ministry of agriculture announced and confirmed the detection of FMD cases south of the veterinary cordon fence, also known as the Redline. This is after 10 out of 11 collected samples tested positive at Karasburg in the southern //Kharas region.

A total of 63 cattle showing clinical signs of FMD were observed during routine disease surveillance activities by veterinary officials from the Karasburg State Veterinary Office.

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Samples were collected from 11 cattle and submitted to the Central Veterinary Laboratory for diagnosis. Following extensive testing, 10 out of the 11 samples tested positive for the FMD virus, and on Wednesday, the ministry officially announced the findings.

Suspension

In response, the government instituted an immediate nationwide suspension on the movement, marketing, import and export of all cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, sheep, goats, pigs and game, as well as their by-products, which include hides, dairy and meat products, until further notice.

The ministry also announced the immediate halt to the slaughter of cloven-hoofed animals at export and local abattoirs, informal markets and during social events.

"Intensive surveillance has commenced effective immediately to establish the full extent of the outbreak, and the setting of roadblocks at strategic areas to enforce the movement control for all cloven-hoofed animals and their raw products has also been instituted. These measures are in line with the Animal Health Act and mark the activation of the National FMD Contingency Plan aimed at controlling this outbreak," reads the Veterinary Public Notice issued by the ministry on Wednesday.

Consequences

The consequences are immediate as it moves from being a localised veterinary concern to a looming primary trade and economic growth threat, a recent macroeconomic risk analysis by Simonis Storm Securities warned.

The Simonis Storm Securities report, which provides an in-depth overview of the regional FMD's economic impacts in Namibia, South Africa and Botswana, further cautions that the outbreak could cost Namibia between N$2.5 billion and N$6 billion in lost export revenue if premium international beef market channels are completely disrupted.

The report also highlights the importance of safeguarding Namibia's FMD-free status, as it protects an entire livestock sector valued at over N$17 billion, with annual exports exceeding N$6 billion, and up to 90 000 rural livelihoods supported by the sector.

"A 10% livestock output contraction due to export suspension could reduce GDP by 0.45 percentage points directly, with spillovers into processing potentially reaching 0.5-1.0 points. A prolonged suspension of N$5-6 billion in annual exports would widen the trade deficit, compress rural incomes and weaken manufacturing output. Namibia's agricultural sector has historically shown significant volatility, with output ranging from strong expansions to contractions exceeding 20% during severe droughts. This structural fragility means an FMD-related export shock would compound an already cyclical recovery phase," the Simonis Storm Securities report has warned.

Economic impact

The report shows that the country's export-approved abattoirs supply premium markets, including to the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom (UK), Norway, South Africa and China. The EU and UK account for approximately 55 to 65% of total export volumes combined.

Agricultural activities support the livelihoods of approximately 70% of the Namibian population, and exports, specifically heading to the EU, generate more than 40 000 jobs nationwide across labour-intensive sub-sectors like meat processing, packaging and others.

This year has seen an immense operational and financial recovery across the country's livestock marketing channels.

During the first five months of 2026, Namibia successfully exported meat and meat products worth N$1.43 billion, reinforcing strong global demand.

Driven by an aggressive corporate turnaround plan, improved local procurement, and better market realisations, Meatco reported a mid-term revenue of N$793.20 million as of 31 July, marking a staggering 56% surge compared to the same period in 2025.

High-value earnings were further supplemented by Namibia fully utilising its initial 2026 Norwegian beef export quota five months ahead of schedule, prompting an additional allocation expected to bring total 2026 Norwegian export earnings alone to N$365 million.

But the latest FMD outbreak could likely trigger prolonged export suspensions, with reinstatement typically requiring 12-24 months or longer, the report predicts.

Should export suspensions remain in place for longer than three months, Namibia's export-reliant abattoirs, which generate roughly N$5.7 billion annually from beef exports, could incur losses of N$1.2 billion to N$1.5 billion in unfulfilled international contracts, compounded by immediate domestic pricing collapses.

At six months of the FMD crisis, particularly if export restrictions remain in force, revenue losses would reach N$3 billion.

This scenario scales to a drop of approximately 0.5 percentage points in national GDP growth and upward pressure on core inflation.

Also, exporters could face long-term operational cash flow problems, resulting in rural unemployment and widespread job strain across logistics and farming value chains.

At 12 months, sustained export restrictions will see revenue losses hitting over N$6 billion and trigger a 1.0 percentage point contraction in annual GDP growth.

Such a prolonged export ban could also result in livestock infrastructure degradation, high-productivity herds contracting, and government spending shifting towards multi-billion-dollar vaccination and biosecurity containment as opposed to other productive areas.

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Lockdown

All nationwide livestock marketing activities and auctions have been postponed or cancelled until further notice. Entities such as Karoo-Ochse Auctions, Blaauwberg Auctioneers, Agra Auctions, Windhoek Livestock Auctioneers and Namibia Livestock Auctioneers have indefinitely cancelled all scheduled auctions across the country.

Meanwhile, the Gobabis Livestock Show and the highly anticipated Windhoek Agricultural and Industrial Show have both been postponed until further notice. Consequently, organisers like SwiftVEE Namibia will no longer livestream these events.

In a statement issued late Wednesday, Namibia Agricultural Union (NAU) president Thinus Pretorius showed full support to the country's Directorate of Veterinary Services.

"We can only contain this disease if every one of us takes responsibility and stops all movement, starting now. This disease does not respect fences, boundaries or good intentions. It is stopped only by discipline, and that discipline must come from all of us. One unauthorised load, one unreported case or one careless visitor can undo the efforts of everyone else. Every farmer, transporter, buyer and member of the public carries responsibility for what happens next," said Pretorius.

He added: "Given the scale of the threat to our livestock industry, our rural communities and the national economy, the NAU [calls on] the government to declare a state of emergency so that the full resources and power of the state are available to contain this outbreak as quickly as possible."

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