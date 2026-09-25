South Africa: Former President's Wife Sounds Alarm On Rising Gender-Based Violence

Thobeka Madiba-Zuma, wife of former President Jacob Zuma, has called on government to strengthen public safety measures to combat rising gender-based violence.

She was speaking at the second annual Queens High Tea in Ballito, held to celebrate King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's birthday.

Thobeka Madiba-Zuma, wife of former President Jacob Zuma, has warned that gender-based violence is on the rise again, calling on government to introduce stronger safety measures to protect women and children in public spaces.

Madiba-Zuma was speaking on the sidelines of the second annual Queens High Tea this week, held at Ballito Lake Resort, north of Durban, bringing together royal queens and businesswomen to celebrate King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's birthday.

"We want to create a safety net in our country so that our children don't fall through the cracks. There are many cracks they can fall through, and we have also seen very concerning gender-based violence, which is rearing its ugly head. When such things happen, we want our government to take the lead. We can't afford to have women scared to even step out of the house," Madiba-Zuma said.

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She called on government to actively pursue and root out perpetrators of gender-based violence and femicide.

King Misuzulu also used the occasion to call on his regiments to take part in the fight against the abuse of women and children in society.

According to a Human Sciences Research Council survey, a third of South African women over 18 have experienced physical violence, and nearly 10% have experienced sexual violence, in their lifetime.

Zulu Queen Dr Nozizwe Mulela-Zulu reminded women to love themselves first before extending that love to others. She said the biggest mistake many women make is pouring too much energy into loving people who do not reciprocate that care.

"When you see something bad happening to another woman, don't celebrate that pain, because it might come to you," Queen Mulela-Zulu said.

She urged women not to treat their titles as a source of comfort, but to use them to drive real change in society.