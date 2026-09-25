Nigeria/Madagascar: Nigeria Vs Madagascar Preview - Super Eagles Begin Race to Afcon 2027 in Uyo

With the 2027 tournament to be hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, the Super Eagles are expected to qualify, but the structure of Group L leaves little room for complacency

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to begin another Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign on Friday when they host Madagascar at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

Head Coach Eric Chelle has unequivocally declared he wants the strongest start possible as that will be crucial to their hopes of reaching the 2027 tournament.

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Nigeria, three-time African champions, missed the 2026 FIFA World Cup but have remained competitive on the continent, reaching the final of the 2023 AFCON before finishing third at the 2025 edition.

With the 2027 tournament to be hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, the Super Eagles are expected to qualify, but the structure of Group L leaves little room for complacency.

Tanzania, one of the co-hosts, are in Nigeria's group, meaning only one other team can qualify automatically.

For Chelle, Friday's fixture is therefore an opportunity to establish an early advantage before Nigeria travel to Guinea-Bissau for their second qualifying match on Tuesday, 29 September.

Chelle wants strong start

The Super Eagles will be under pressure to deliver after their failure to qualify for consecutive World Cup finals.

Their recent AFCON qualifying campaign also ended with some concern after Nigeria dropped points against Benin Republic and Rwanda in the final stages before eventually securing their place at the 2025 tournament.

Chelle has emphasised the need for his team to avoid another difficult qualifying race by collecting points early.

Acting Nigeria Football Federation General Secretary Emmanuel Ikpeme also wants the team to make home advantage count.

"We are back to the familiar surroundings of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State for another qualifying race. It was here in Uyo that the Super Eagles won the tickets to the 2019 and 2025 AFCON finals. The NFF has absolute confidence in the team to run another good race and win the ticket with matches to spare.

"Surely, the only way we can do that is to start with the maximum three points tomorrow, and then with another three points in Bissau on Tuesday. However, since we are taking it one match at a time, the focus now is on Madagascar on Friday. Nigerians are looking forward to victory tomorrow and I know the Super Eagles will give them joy."

Osimhen out, Awoniyi returns

Nigeria will be without Victor Osimhen, who has not recovered from a muscle injury.

Taiwo Awoniyi has been drafted into the squad as his replacement, while George Ilenikhena could make his senior debut after receiving his first Super Eagles invitation.

Ilenikhena is one of the new faces in Chelle's squad, alongside defender Isaac James and winger Moses Usor.

Ola Aina has also returned to the squad after his last appearance for Nigeria in September 2025, while Zaidu Sanusi is unavailable through injury.

In the goalkeeping role, Chelle is expected to keep faith in the returning Stanley Nwabali following Maduka Okoye's late arrival in camp.

Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman, Akor Adams, Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze provide attacking options for the coach.

Madagascar remember 2019

Madagascar will draw confidence from their previous meeting with Nigeria at the 2019 AFCON.

The Barea defeated the Super Eagles 2-0 in Alexandria in the group stage of the tournament, having reached the competition for the first time.

Madagascar went on to reach the quarter-finals in their debut appearance, while Nigeria eventually finished third.

The Barea have struggled to reproduce that success, however, winning only two of their last 18 AFCON qualifying matches.

Coach Corentin Martins will hope his side can produce another surprise in Uyo as they begin their own campaign.

Simon eyes 100th cap

Friday could be a landmark occasion for Moses Simon, who is in line to make his 100th senior appearance for Nigeria.

Simon made his Super Eagles debut on 25 March 2015 and has so far earned 99 caps, scoring 12 goals.

The NFF has announced plans to honour the forward if he reaches the milestone against Madagascar.

Simon has played 64 competitive matches and 35 friendlies for Nigeria, including 23 AFCON finals appearances and 22 World Cup qualifying matches.

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His first international goal came against Swaziland in a 2018 World Cup qualifying match in Port Harcourt, where his free-kick helped Nigeria secure a 2-0 victory.

"I can testify that Moses Simon is an incredible player and a wonderful human being, having related with him at close quarters for several years. He is a patriot to the core, and forever passionate and dedicated to the Nigeria cause. The NFF celebrates him on this special occasion and wish him many more caps with the Super Eagles." NFF's Acting General Secretary said on Thursday.

The verdict

Nigeria will enter the fixture as the more experienced side, but Madagascar's 2019 victory is a clear warning that the Super Eagles cannot afford to underestimate their opponents.

Match Details

Kick-off: 5 p.m.

Venue: Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo

Fixture: Nigeria vs Madagascar

Competition: 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying