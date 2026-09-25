Nigeria: Barau FC Edge Abia Warriors 2-0 to Top NPFL Table

Unbeaten Barau FC moved to the top of the table in style after a convincing 2-0 victory over Abia Warriors in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Week 5 fixture played yesterday at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

However, it was another miserable day in the office for Enyimba FC as the former African champions suffered a shocking home defeat to newly promoted Sporting FC of Lagos.

Former Lobi Stars attacking winger, Joseph Atule, gave Barau FC the lead in the 21st minute as the first half ended 1-0 in favour of the "Maliya Boys."

On resumption, the visitors fought to level scores, but it was Ibrahim Ayoola who doubled the lead for the emphatic victory that lifted Barau FC to the top of the table with 11 points from five matches.

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Barau FC are among the four teams that are yet to taste defeat in the ongoing NPFL season. The other unbeaten teams are defending champions Enugu Rangers, Rivers United, and Kano Pillars.

In Aba, Sporting Lagos fought back to stun Enyimba 3-2. Stanley Dimgba gave the hosts the lead in the 44th minute, but Sporting took charge of proceedings in the second half, with Abdullahi Abdulraqeeb, Hadi Haruna, and Daniel Aboh scoring a goal each to turn the fixture in favour of the visitors.

Elsewhere, Kano Pillars and Doma United surrendered their leads to share the spoils with Inter Lagos and Plateau United respectively. Inter Lagos rallied back to cancel out Friday Ubong's first-half goal to earn a point in a 1-1 draw with Kano Pillars at the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Arena, while former leaders Doma United allowed Plateau United to claw back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at the Pantami Stadium, Gombe.

In Owerri, Chidozie Iwundu's 79th-minute goal was enough to hand title holders Enugu Rangers the maximum points against Ranchers Bees of Kaduna.

Ten-man Katsina United fell 0-2 to 3SC in Ibadan, Kwara United edged hard-fighting Nasarawa United 2-1 in Ilorin, while Bendel Insurance halted Ikorodu City's unbeaten run with a 2-1 home win.

Meanwhile, visiting Warri Wolves forced Niger Tornadoes to a goalless draw at the newly rehabilitated Kotangora Stadium, Minna.