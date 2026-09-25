Nigeria: Unga - Nigeria, EU Set to Conclude Re-Admission Agreement

Nigeria and the European Union have renewed efforts to strengthen cooperation on migration, including the conclusion of the long-pending EU-Nigeria Re-Admission Agreement.

This was the focus of discussions between the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, and the EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration, H.E. Magnus Brunner, on Monday, September 21, 2026, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

According to a statement by the minister's media aide, Magnus Eze, on Wednesday, Commissioner Brunner stressed the importance of concluding the Re-Admission Agreement, which was initiated in 2016 and extensively discussed during the 8th Nigeria-EU Ministerial Dialogue in March 2026.

He noted that its finalisation would provide a basis for broader cooperation between Nigeria and the EU on migration.

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The Minister noted Nigeria's interest in ensuring that migration cooperation incorporates reintegration support for returnees, infrastructure development assistance and expanded legal pathways for Nigerians seeking opportunities abroad.

She emphasised the importance of creating structured and lawful mobility opportunities, particularly for Nigeria's large and youthful population, while ensuring that migration cooperation does not undermine the country's development interests.

The EU delegation indicated that these concerns had been incorporated into the proposed framework and disclosed plans for a broader Migration and Security Cooperation Contract covering strategic dialogue on local talent partnerships, mobility and legal pathways, reintegration of returnees, border management and support from the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex).

The proposed cooperation would also explore a working arrangement for the exchange of information with Europol, aimed at strengthening Nigeria's capacity to combat transnational organised crime.

Commissioner Brunner further highlighted the EU's interest in developing legal pathways through talent partnerships, noting that such arrangements could benefit both sides by addressing skills needs in Europe while creating opportunities for Nigerian professionals and helping to mitigate concerns over brain drain.

The meeting also considered the need for enhanced cooperation to combat irregular migration, with the Commissioner stressing that progress in this area could facilitate greater opportunities for legal migration.

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Commissioner Brunner expressed interest in continuing discussions with the Minister during a proposed visit to Abuja in November 2026, with the specific date to be agreed by both sides.