Angola: General Education Classes May Resume On Monday

Luanda — Classes in Angola's general education system may resume nationwide next Monday (28), Secretary of State for Labour and Social Security Pedro Filipe announced on Wednesday in Luanda.

According to the Secretary of State, the agreement was signed during negotiations between the Ministry of Education and the National Teachers' Union (SINPROF), which concluded with consensus on more than 80% of the union's demands.

"The Government has fully honoured the commitments it undertook, based on the additional clarifications provided to our partner, which leaves with the commitment to end the strike on Monday," he said.

For his part, SINPROF Secretary-General Admar Gimguma said both parties had shown flexibility regarding the most contentious issues, allowing common ground to be found.

"What we will do now is present the agreements reached to the workers so that the strike can subsequently be called off," he said.

He announced that a new meeting between the parties will take place on Monday (28) to publicly communicate the decision regarding the suspension of the strike, following the workers' assembly.

The teachers' strike, approved at a workers' assembly on 12 September, came into effect nationwide on 21 September.