Gambia: The Border Commision of the Gambia Should Give Progress Reports

Throughout his tour, the CDS had to inform the soldiers and communities that the border commissions of the two countries are handling the issue. He advised for patience to allow the joint commission to complete their work.

Apart from such counselling the Gambia Government is not informing the people on the progress made so far in delivering a demarcated border. The border issue did bring about a crisis of national security of concerning proportion in July this year. To allay any fear of recurrence the Gambia Government should have engaged the media as partners in information dissemination on any progress made in delivering a demarcated border.

Foroyaa has been searching for information and is indirectly informed that experts from Ghana and Burkina Faso are assisting the governments of the two countries to rely on colonial maps from 1889 to 1905 to search and identify the pillars that were laid as border demarcation.

Such indirect information has indicated that they have covered 30 kilometres so far in identifying the pillars. This task of identifying pillars should be done hand in hand with the communities living near the border so that they could see with their own eyes how the colonialists demarcated and why the two governments are relying on the demarcation agreed upon by colonial Britain and France.

We are again recommending to the government to keep the nation informed of every step taken so far in the attempt to deliver the demarcated border once and for all.