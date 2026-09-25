Malawi: Taekwondo Association of Malawi to Hold Awareness Games in Blantyre

The Taekwondo Association of Malawi (TAM) has organised awareness games to take place on Saturday, 26 September, at Chichiri Shopping Mall car park from 9am to 12:30pm.

Held under the theme "Taekwondo: More than a Combat Sport - Building Discipline, Respect and Character", the event will showcase different dimensions of Taekwondo, including demonstrations, fighting, youth activities and disability-inclusive activities.

The event will bring together guests from the sports fraternity, government, Blantyre City, traditional leaders, sponsors and potential partners, all coming together to celebrate Taekwondo and its contribution to communities.

TAM President Major Louis Msukwa told Nyasa Times the general public is invited to attend the event.

"Parents, young people, schools, sports lovers and the general public should come and have a rare and exciting feel of Taekwondo beyond the competition arena. They will discover why Taekwondo is more than a combat sport," said Major Msukwa.

In July this year, TAM launched a charity outreach programme in Salima, combining sport with community service in support of vulnerable members of society, particularly the elderly.