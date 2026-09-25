Kenya: Stakeholders Urge Parliament to Review Tobacco Bill Over Business, Licensing Concerns

Eldoret — Stakeholders in Uasin Gishu County have urged Parliament to consider the impact of proposed changes to the Tobacco Control Act on businesses and livelihoods as it reviews the Tobacco Control (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The stakeholders raised concerns over provisions in the Bill during the second day of public participation by the National Assembly Health Committee in Eldoret.

They called for a balance between public health objectives and the interests of businesses involved in the tobacco value chain, particularly small traders.

Among the contentious proposals is a requirement for businesses manufacturing, distributing, storing, selling or otherwise dealing in tobacco products to obtain a licence from the respective county executive committee member.

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Stakeholders argued that the proposed licensing requirement could increase the cost and bureaucracy of doing business, noting that traders already pay fees for single business permits.

They described the additional requirement as potentially amounting to double taxation.

100-metre sales restriction questioned

Stakeholders also raised concerns over a proposal seeking to prohibit the sale of tobacco products within a 100-metre radius of any place primarily serving persons below the age of 18.

They argued that the restriction could be difficult to enforce in densely populated and rapidly urbanising areas.

BAT Kenya Senior Regulatory Affairs Manager Billy Tsuma said the tobacco industry supports progressive regulation but called for amendments that are evidence-based, consultative and practically enforceable.