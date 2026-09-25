Kenya: Mizani Poll - Ruto Leads Kalonzo, Sifuna in Presidential Preference Survey

Nairobi — President William Ruto leads the September 2026 presidential preference poll by Mizani Africa with 38.7 per cent, followed by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka at 27.5 per cent.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna is third with 13.2 per cent, while former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i records 7.7 per cent, according to the survey.

The remaining candidates each received less than five per cent of the preference in the poll, while 5 per cent of respondents remained undecided.

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The findings come as political activity intensifies ahead of the 2027 General Election, with presidential hopefuls and political formations stepping up mobilisation and consultations.

Sifuna has in recent weeks intensified his Linda Mwananchi mobilisation activities and publicly indicated his intention to challenge Ruto in the 2027 presidential race. He has also called for cooperation among opposition leaders, including Kalonzo Musyoka and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Kalonzo, meanwhile, has been involved in consultations with opposition leaders as political parties and movements explore possible arrangements ahead of the election.

The poll provides a snapshot of respondents' stated preferences at the time the survey was conducted and does not determine the eventual presidential election outcome.

Kenya is scheduled to hold its next General Election in August 2027, when voters will elect the President, Members of Parliament, governors, senators, women representatives and Members of County Assemblies.