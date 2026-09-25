Kenya: CoG Calls for More Tech Investment to Transform Healthcare in Kenya's 47 Counties

Nairobi — The Council of Governors (CoG) has called for stronger partnerships and increased investment in technology to accelerate healthcare transformation across Kenya's 47 counties.

The Council made the call during the high-level "Connect, Power, Heal" side event held on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The forum brought together county leaders, development partners, technology innovators and health sector stakeholders to explore ways of improving healthcare delivery through connectivity, reliable power and digital health solutions.

The Council was represented by Mombasa Governor Abdullswamad Nassir, who chairs the CoG Health Committee, Nandi Governor Stephen Sang, chair of the Resource Mobilisation and Partnerships Committee, and CoG Chief Executive Officer Mary Mwiti.

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The leaders highlighted the role of county governments in improving maternal and newborn health, including through the Intercounty Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance and Response (MPDSR) Initiative anchored at CoG.

The county-led initiative promotes collaboration, learning and accountability among the 47 counties to address preventable maternal and newborn deaths.

The Council identified digital health and telemedicine as key opportunities for expanding access to specialist medical care, strengthening clinical mentorship and improving patient outcomes.

Mombasa County showcased its experience at Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital, where Proximie-enabled digital surgery has supported 87 surgical sessions and 143 hours of connected operating time.

The technology enables specialists to collaborate remotely during surgical procedures, potentially expanding access to expertise beyond the physical location of health facilities.

The Council said continued investment in digital connectivity and health technologies would support counties in improving access to healthcare services.

The Council also presented the $531 million "Beyond Boundaries" Intercounty MPDSR Investment Case, seeking global partnerships and financing to support its implementation.

The investment case is aimed at strengthening county-led approaches to reducing preventable maternal and newborn deaths through improved surveillance, response systems, collaboration and accountability.

CoG said partnerships with development agencies, technology companies and other stakeholders would be critical in scaling the initiative across the country.

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The Council said it would continue working with partners to expand digital connectivity and health technologies while strengthening county-led healthcare programmes.

The broader objective, it said, is to integrate connectivity, power and digital health solutions to improve healthcare delivery and ensure better outcomes for mothers and newborns.

The Council said its approach is anchored on the goal of ensuring that no woman dies while giving birth and that every newborn not only survives but thrives.