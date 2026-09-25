Uganda Looks to Denmark to Modernise Fire and Rescue Services

Copenhagen — Uganda's Embassy in Copenhagen is strengthening the Danish-Uganda partnerships through facililitating firefighting training Sessions with Danish Training Schools and Firefighting institutions. This happened between 20th-24th, September, 2026

Uganda also used the oppurtunity to share with Denmark proposals for a new 300-bed hospital, a national fire and rescue upgrade, and a large agro-industrial programme for the Uganda Prisons Service, as the two countries look to turn diplomatic ties into concrete investment.

The proposals were tabled during three days of meetings in Copenhagen from 21 to 23 September, when a high-level technical delegation from Uganda's Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) met Danish government and private-sector institutions. The visit was organised by the Embassy of Uganda in Copenhagen under Ambassador Margaret M. Otteskov, who led the delegation to Denmark's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 21 September.

The largest project on the table is the upgrade of Wakiso Health Centre IV into a modern 300-bed public general hospital, with an indicative cost of EUR 120-140 million. The delegation said the facility is needed to keep pace with rapid population growth and rising demand for health services in Wakiso District.

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Denmark, for its part, proposed exploring investment in Uganda's fire and emergency-response sector through government-to-government cooperation, with an indicative framework of EUR 50-70 million. The figure remains subject to feasibility studies, technical assessment and prioritisation.

Uganda is considering a national programme to modernise fire prevention and rescue services in its cities, covering equipment, training, emergency dispatch and response. As part of the visit, the delegation attended a technical demonstration at Falck Fire Denmark, studying Danish approaches to firefighting, rescue operations, ambulance and emergency medical services, and industrial safety.

Also presented was a proposed agro-industrialisation programme for the Uganda Prisons Service, estimated at about EUR 70 million. Uganda is seeking possible financing through the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO), alongside a potential government-to-government framework.

Talks further covered oil spill preparedness on Lake Victoria as Uganda's oil and gas production advances, as well as Blue Economy opportunities such as aquaculture, where Danish expertise and technology could play a role.

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The Embassy described the mission as more than a study visit, saying the aim was to identify bankable projects, technology transfer and capacity-building opportunities. The engagements form part of Uganda's Economic and Commercial Diplomacy agenda and the Government's Tenfold Economic Growth Strategy.

The Embassy said it will continue coordinating talks between Ugandan agencies, Danish institutions, development-finance bodies and private investors to move the proposals toward feasibility assessments and implementation.

The Ugandan delegation included representatives of the Office of the Prime Minister; the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development; the Ministry of Works and Transport; the Ministry of Local Government; the Ministry of Internal Affairs; the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development; the Office of the Inspector General of Police; the Public Private Partnerships Unit; the Uganda Investment Authority; and Stratus Medical Supplies Ltd.