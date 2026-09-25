Uganda: After Eight Million Birthday Messages, Museveni Challenges Youth - 'I Am Ready to Debate You'

Kampala — President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has used his 82nd birthday reflections to urge Africa's young people to embrace deeper economic and political integration, arguing that a larger continental market and regional political structures are central to Africa's prosperity and strategic security.

In a message released following his birthday on September 15, Museveni thanked Ugandans and other well-wishers for what he said were about eight million congratulatory messages.

He also reflected on Uganda's progress in agriculture, oil, minerals and industrialisation, while warning that unreliable rainfall should remind the country not to take its natural environment for granted.

"Those in the wetlands or forests or other protected areas, must get out so that we keep the treasure God gave us," Museveni said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The President then turned his attention to what he described as the strategic importance of African integration, particularly for the younger generation.

He called on young Africans to understand and support the development of an African common market, saying economic integration would create a larger and more reliable market for African producers and service providers.

On East Africa, Museveni advocated political integration leading towards the Political Federation of East Africa, arguing that regional political structures could strengthen the region's ability to address security challenges collectively.

His position is consistent with his long-standing argument that Uganda and other African economies require larger markets to support industrialisation, value addition, investment and job creation. At a Gen Z birthday event in Kampala, he similarly argued that Uganda needs access to a continental market for surplus production.

Museveni linked economic integration directly to security, arguing that regional political federations would provide greater strategic capacity to defend African interests "on land, in the air, at sea and in space."

He said Africa's integration should not be viewed solely through an economic lens, but also as a means of strengthening the continent's strategic autonomy.

Youth, wealth and security

Museveni acknowledged that young people are naturally attracted to sport, music, fashion and other forms of leisure, recalling that he was involved in football and cricket during his youth.

But he argued that leisure and cultural activities ultimately depend on a foundation of economic prosperity and security.

"We, however, quickly learnt that games, music, leisure, are not possible where there is no wealth or security," he said.

He said this realisation contributed to his decision to devote much of his adult life to what he described as the pursuit of wealth and security for Ugandans, alongside efforts to advance those objectives across Africa.

Museveni's birthday message comes as his government continues to place Pan-Africanism, regional integration, industrialisation and wealth creation at the centre of its economic and political messaging to young Ugandans.

At celebrations marking his 82nd birthday at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, government officials and Gen Z representatives similarly highlighted wealth creation, value addition, skilling and expanded African markets as priorities for young people.

Invitation to a youth debate

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Museveni concluded his message by offering to engage young people and other interested participants in a debate on his ideas through social media.

"I am ready to debate this with the youth and all those interested in the social-media," he said.

The proposed debate places African integration at the centre of a broader conversation about the continent's future--linking market access, industrialisation, political cooperation and strategic security.

For Uganda, the issue has particular significance given its participation in the East African Community, where discussions around deeper regional integration have continued alongside efforts to expand intra-regional trade and infrastructure connectivity.

Museveni's latest intervention therefore frames East African political federation not only as a regional political project, but as part of a broader economic and strategic vision for Africa.