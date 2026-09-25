Nigeria: Irregular Migration - 70,600 Nigerians Returned Since 2017 - IOM

More than 70,600 Nigerians have been assisted to return to the country from irregular migration journeys since 2017, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has said.

The organisation also disclosed that over 44,500 returnees had received reintegration assistance, while others were still undergoing the process.

IOM Nigeria Communication Officer, Elijah Alaigwu, disclosed this during a two-day co-creation workshop for media practitioners and On-Air Personalities (OAPs) held in Kano on September 21 and 22, 2026.

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Alaigwu said the organisation had continued to work with the Nigerian government and partners, including the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), to support Nigerians affected by irregular migration.

He said IOM was not against Nigerians travelling abroad but urged prospective migrants to use regular and documented channels to avoid exploitation by smugglers and traffickers.

"What we are saying is that people should travel the right way. If you want to go into a country, you should have your documentation properly checked and ensure that you have all the relevant documents," he said.

Alaigwu urged intending migrants to understand the conditions and requirements of their destination countries and avoid relying on smugglers or traffickers.

He said Kano continued to record cases of young people embarking on irregular journeys through the borders, making public awareness and access to accurate information critical in preventing exploitation.

The IOM official also called for greater media involvement in tackling irregular migration and human trafficking, describing journalists and media organisations as key partners in countering misinformation and educating prospective migrants.

Meanwhile, the Head of the Public Enlightenment Unit, NAPTIP Kano Zonal Command, Umar Muhammad, disclosed that the command had received 154 complaints involving human trafficking, child labour, child abuse and other forms of exploitation from January 2026 to date.

He said the agency had secured nine convictions, with some of those convicted sentenced to between six and seven years in prison.

Muhammad said several other cases were still under investigation and prosecution, particularly those involving child abuse and child labour, which he said often required lengthy investigations.

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He described Kano as an important transit point for trafficking networks because of its geographical location and proximity to neighbouring states and international borders.