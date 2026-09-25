Namibia: Standard Bank Celebrates Women Driving Tech Innovation

Standard Bank Namibia has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion in the technology sector by celebrating the women driving innovation, digital transformation and technological excellence within the organisation. A recent engagement brought together women from across the bank's technology and digital teams for a day of learning, networking and inspiration, creating space for meaningful conversations about leadership, career growth and the evolving role of women in technology.

As Namibia's digital economy continues to grow, women are playing an increasingly important role in developing innovative solutions, improving customer experiences and helping organisations navigate rapid technological change. The event recognised these contributions while encouraging greater participation of women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) careers.

Speaking on the importance of developing diverse technology talent, Allvan Farmer, Chief Technology Officer at Standard Bank Namibia, said the future of innovation in Namibia and across Africa will depend on organisations harnessing emerging technologies while ensuring broad participation in shaping that future.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The bank wants to be at the forefront of shaping how artificial intelligence can drive growth and development across Africa. Artificial intelligence gives us an opportunity to solve uniquely African problems with uniquely African solutions. Just as Africa pioneered new approaches to financial inclusion through mobile technology, we believe AI can help address some of Namibia's most important challenges, from expanding access to financial services to unlocking new insights in areas such as healthcare, economic development and business growth."

"To realise this potential, we need diverse voices, perspectives and skills contributing to the development of these technologies. Creating opportunities for women to grow and lead in technology is not only about representation, but about driving better innovation and building solutions that positively impact our clients, communities and economy," he said.

The programme featured indus t r y leader s and technology professionals who shared practical insights on navigating careers in technology, embracing innovation and overcoming barriers in traditionally male-dominated fields.

For Standard Bank Namibia, the event was also an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of its own women in technology, whose expertise supports the development of secure, innovative and customer-focused digital banking solutions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Women ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Despite progress made globally and locally, women remain underrepresented in many technology-related fields. Creating opportunities for connection, mentorship and professional development remains critical to building a more inclus ive and representative technology sector.

Participants highlighted the value of engaging with peers who share similar experiences and challenges, describing the event as both motivating and empowering.

"Wh i le our rol e s , b a c k g r o u n d s a n d responsibilities may differ, we are united by a shared passion for technology, innovation and progress. Being surrounded by so many talented women in technology was both inspiring and empowering, and served as a powerful reminder of the significant impact women continue to make across the industry," said Natasha du Plessis, Business Analyst at Standard Bank Namibia.

The engagement also reinforced the importance of creating environments where women can thrive, contribute diverse perspectives and take on leadership roles in technology.

As Namibia's digital economy continues to evolve, Standard Bank Namibia remains committed to investing in local technology talent, fostering innovation and creating opportunities for women to lead in shaping the future of banking and digital transformation. The bank believes that diverse teams drive stronger innovation, enhance problem-solving and deliver more inclusive solutions, ensuring technology remains a powerful force for economic growth, financial inclusion and sustainable development in Namibia.