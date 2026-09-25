Namibia: Sector-Wide Collaboration Key to Eradicating FMD Crisis

The contagious Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) remains one of the most daunting threats to Namibia's livestock industry, with far-reaching implications for economic stability, trade, and rural livelihoods.

As a transmissible viral disease that affects cloven-hoofed animals, FMD's impact extends well beyond animal health, crippling export markets, disrupting local markets, and undermining the country's hard-earned agricultural reputation.

It does, however, not pose a threat to humans, as it cannot be contracted by eating meat or dairy products from infected animals, and there has to date been no evidence of human-to-human transmission. It almost exclusively targets cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, pigs, sheep, and goats.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform announced and confirmed the detection of Namibia's first ever FMD cases south of the Redline. This is after 10 out of 11 collected samples tested positive at Karasburg in the Kharas region.

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Veterinary officials from the Karasburg State Veterinary Office observed 63 cattle showing clinical signs of FMD during routine disease surveillance.

Veterinary officials collected samples from 11 cattle and submitted them to the Central Veterinary Laboratory for diagnosis. Following extensive testing, 10 out of 11 samples tested positive for the FMD virus and on Wednesday, the line ministry officially announced the findings.

In response, the government has instituted an immediate nationwide suspension of the movement, import, and export of all cloven-hoofed animals and their products to contain the spread, including additional restrictive measures under its FMD contingency plan.

FMDisaclassictransboundary animal disease. If one country invests heavily in eliminating the virus but its neighbours lack the resources and measures to do the same, the virus will inevitably cross the border.

Before the latest outbreak, the last documented FMD case in pre-independence Namibia's southern export zone occurred in 1964 and was successfully eradicated in 1965.

Collaboration

To address this complex challenge, a unified, sector-wide approach will be crucial. It should be an approach that fosters collaboration among government agencies, livestock producers, traders, and international partners.

Namibia's livestock sector, which is valued at over N$15 billion, is a cornerstone of the national economy, contributing significantly to employment, food security, and foreign exchange earnings.

The country's strategic position as a meat exporter relies heavily on maintaining disease-free status recognised by global trading partners.

An FMD outbreak such as the latest one jeopardises this status, leading to trade bans, reduced market access, and a loss of consumer confidence in the country's red meat sector.

FMD's highly contagious nature means that even isolated outbreaks can quickly escalate, affecting entire regions and production zones.

The disease spreads through direct contact, contaminated equipment, and even wind-borne aerosols. Without swift and coordinated responses, the disease can become endemic, making eradication increasingly difficult and costly.

Therefore, effect ively suppressing FMD requires a comprehensive approach that includes surveillance, vaccination, movement control, and public education.

Isolated efforts by individual farmers and local authorities will be insufficient, because only a coordinated strategy can ensure consistency, resource optimisation and a comprehensive outreach strategy.

Sector-wide collaboration will ensure timely and accurate data on outbreaks, and this will further enable rapid responses and containment measures.

Cooperation encourages open communication channels among farmers, veterinary services, and policymakers, resulting in minimised delays and misinformation.

In the face of this FMD crisis, harmonised regulations and control measures across regions and production zones will help prevent loopholes and ensure that biosecurity procedures are uniformly enforced.

This consistency is vital for maintaining Namibia's disease-free status and satisfying international trade requirements.

More important than anything else is building trust between government, producers, and traders, as that will foster compliance with control measures. Collaborative efforts promote shared responsibility and reduce farmers' resistance to vaccination campaigns and movement restrictions.

The government must lead by example through the immediate allocation of resources, establishing clear policies, and fostering stakeholder engagement.

Importantly, government policies and interventions should incentivise compliance, support smallholder farmers, and ensure transparency across the entire value chain.

Additionally, investing in research to understand local disease dynamics and vaccine development tailored to Namibia's strains is now becoming more vital than ever before. The FMD virus has seven distinct serotypes and numerous subtypes. A vaccine for one strain will not protect against another. That is why international bodies like the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) must work together with governments to monitor mutating strains and ensure national and regional vaccine banks have the correct formulas, such as the quadrivalent vaccine developed for Eastern Africa and others.

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This cooperative framework allows for global health bodies to share diagnostic tools, training programmes, and vaccine supplies to endemic regions, stopping outbreaks at their source before they become national or global threats.

Fighting FMD is not solely a veterinary challenge; it is an economic, social, and diplomatic imperative. Sector-wide collaboration offers a pathway toward sustainable disease management, protecting Namibia's livestock industry and its vital export markets.

By uniting efforts across all levels, between government, f a rme rs , t r a d e rs, and international partners, Namibia can build a resilient livestock sector that withstands current threats and thrives in the future.