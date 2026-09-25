Africa Urged to Strengthen Budget Oversight

African parliaments have been urged to strengthen their oversight of public finances through well-resourced and independent Parliamentary Budget Offices (PBOs) as the continent confronts rising debt vulnerabilities, illicit financial flows, procurement inefficiencies and increasing demands for public services.

Speaker of the National Assembly Saara Kuugongelwa- Amadhila made the call on Mondaywhensheofficiallyopened the 9th Annual Conference of the African Network of Parliamentary Budget Offices (AN-PBOs) in Swakopmund.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said African economies were operating in an increasingly complex fiscal environment, with countries facing global economic uncertainty, climate change and concerns over the sustainability of sovereign debt.

She said public debt could be used to support economic growth and prosperity, but warned that unchecked borrowing could become a burden that threatens economic stability and the welfare of future generations.

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"The effective oversight of public debt and borrowing is therefore not merely a technical financial exercise, but it is a fundamental democratic duty and a profound moral responsibility of the legislature," she said.

The Speaker said parliaments have the cons t i tutional responsibility to scrutinise borrowing decisions, economic policy changes and budget allocations to ensure that they serve the interests of citizens.

She said this responsibility requires more than political will, as lawmakers need access to specialised and independent technical analysis.

The Speaker identified PBOs and Independent Fiscal Institutions as important mechanisms for strengthening legislative oversight.

She said the PBOs provide legislators with independent analysis, fiscal forecasting and technical advice needed to scrutinise executive spending.

Kuugongelwa- Amadhila added that stronger PBOs can help parliaments demand that public spending translates into tangible development outcomes.

She also called for greater citizen participation in budget processes, saying legislative actions should protect and improve the livelihoods of citizens.

While the conference has a continental focus, the Speaker said Namibia was also working to strengthen its own parliamentary oversight capacity.

The Speaker acknowledged that Namibia's Parliament is still at an early stage of establishing a formal PBO.

She said the country was nevertheless committed to establishing its own office and would rely on support from sister parliaments and the AN-PBO network.

"It gives me great pride to reaffirm today the Namibian Parliament's resolute commitment to the establishment of our own parliamentary budget office," she said.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said establishing the institution would strengthen Namibia's governance reforms by improving transparency in budget processes, supporting evidence-based fiscal policies and ensuring public resources are used efficiently.

The Speaker said African legislatures have an important role to play in ensuring that national budgets are aligned with the continent's long-term development aspirations under Agenda 2063, which sets out the African Union's vision for "The Africa We Want".

She described the Swakopmund conference as a platform for solidarity, peer learning and South- South technical cooperation among African parliamentary institutions.

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Meanwhile, United Nations Internat ional Chi l d ren's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) urged policymakers to ensure that public resources translate into tangible improvements in the lives of children, particularly those living in poverty, remote communities and vulnerable households.

At the conference, UNICEF Namibia stressed the importance of placing children at the centre of public financial planning and oversight. While Namibia has made important investments in its people, UNICEF said significant disparities and vulnerabilities remain.

It identified children living in poverty, remote communities and households affected by economic, social and climate-related challenges as groups that can face multiple disadvantages.