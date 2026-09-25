Namibia: Residents Urged to Clear Structures As Cemetery Wall Work Starts

Residents living along the Kuisebmund Cemetery boundary have been urged to remove structures encroaching on the cemetery before construction work starts next week.

The call comes as the Municipality of Walvis Bay has handed over the site to Vitz Investment CC for the construction of an extension to the cemetery's existing boundary wall.

Residents whose structures are standing on the cemetery boundary are expected to clear them to give the contractor free access to the area. The municipality said residents should make the necessary arrangements now to avoid disruptions once construction starts. The project, valued at N$148 135, is expected to take about two months to complete. Vitz Investment CC will add three brick courses to the existing 1 215-metre-long boundary wall, increasing its height by about 0.5 metres.

The site was officially handed over to the contractor this week, with municipal officials and the contractor going through the construction requirements and plans. Municipal civil technician Eric Shinyemba is overseeing the project. The contractor will carry out the work without subcontractors and will provide the personnel, equipment, and protective clothing required for the construction.

Construction is expected to be completed by mid-November. The municipality said weekly technical site meetings will be held during the project to monitor the progress and ensure that the work meets the required quality and construction specifications.