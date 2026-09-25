Namibia: Swakopmund Calls On Families to Register Deceased Property Owners' Estates

25 September 2026
New Era (Windhoek)
By Eveline de Klerk

- The Swakopmund Municipality is calling on beneficiaries, heirs, executors and next of kin of deceased property owners to register estaes where municipal accounts are still registered in the names of the deceased.

The municipality said the process is aimed at updating its municipal account information and ensuring that council records are kept accurate. Those affected have until 16 October to submit the required documents. These include proof of identity, proof of relationship to the deceased, and Letters of Executorship or Letters of Authority, where applicable.

The municipality said additional documents may be required to facilitate the updating of its records.

Residents requiring assistance can contact the Administration and Properties Section during normal business hours on 064 410 4316, 4317, 4318, 4320 or 4321.

[email protected]

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