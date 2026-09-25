Namibia: Tutaleni Science Labs Get N$500 000 Upgrade

- Tutaleni High School learners will now have access to improved science facilities for practical work, thanks to Langer Heinrich Uranium mine for refurbishing the school's two lab classes to a tune of N$500 000.

The refurbished laboratories were recently handed over to the schools just in time as the school's AS class of 2026 prepares for its examinations.

School principal Vicente Gideon said the refurbishment comes at an important time for the school, as the AS learners will be the first group to write their practical examination in a fully equipped science laboratory.

"With these improved laboratories, practical activities can now take place in a safer and fully-fledged laboratory," Gideon said.

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He said the facilities would allow learners to conduct experiments, use scientific equipment, collect and analyse data, make observations and solve problems as part of their science studies.

Gideon encouraged teachers to make full use of the laboratories and urged learners to take care of the equipment.

He appealed to learners to take responsibility for the facilities while also properly utilising them for practical work.

LHU Managing Director Armand Visagie said the refurbishment forms part of the company's corporate social responsibility initiatives and its efforts to support the community.

"Growing with our community, growing with you, taking hands with you, understanding what the needs are and trying to make a meaningful impact is very, very important to us," Visagie said.

He said science was one of the fields shaping the world and was also important to the mining industry.

Walvis Bay deputy mayor Mina Hangula also said the municipality appreciated the investment made by LHU and the Paladin Energy Group.

She also thanked the mine for ensuring that safety measures were also put in place to ensure learners can conduct practical work safely, including safety checks by laboratory technicians and the provision of safety equipment.

Hangula encouraged learners to use the laboratories and look after the equipment.

"These laboratories belong to you," she said, urging learners to ask questions, experiment and not be afraid to make mistakes.