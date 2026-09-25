Namibia: King Mex Opens Studio to Support Aspiring Musicians

ONDANGWA - For aspiring musicians in Ondangwa, producing a song can be an expensive hurdle, but one local artist is opening his doors to help emerging talent turn their musical ideas into finished songs.

Natangwe Linus, popularly known as King Mex, has established a recording studio in Omashaka, Ondangwa, where he helps upcoming musicians record and produce their music.

King Mex said he started the studio in 2015 while he was still a secondary school learner.

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He said starting the studio was not easy, mainly because of the financial costs of buying recording equipment.

Today, however, he says he takes pride in seeing other musicians use the facility to develop their talent and release their own music.

"I feel proud to have a studio that is being used by upcoming musicians to produce their songs. The studio has helped many young people because not everyone who wants to start making music can afford to use a studio," he said.

King Mex said the studio has become a valuable platform for young musicians, giving them the opportunity to work on their music without having to seek out a recording facility.

He explained that part of his work involves guiding musicians through the recording process and helping them bring their ideas together.

"I take the musician's voice when they are in the studio recording and put the different parts together so that they can produce one song," he said.

According to King Mex, recording a good song requires more than simply singing into a microphone. He assists musicians with the technical aspects of recording, including ensuring that their voices are captured clearly and that the different parts of a song come together well.

He said several aspiring musicians who have used his studio have gone on to receive recognition for their music.

"Last month, there was an event where awards were given to musicians in Ondangwa, and many of those who received awards had recorded their songs at my studio," he said.

For King Mex, these achievements show that his studio is contributing to the growth of local talent.

He said the studio is also available to music groups and individuals who want to improve their music and showcase their creativity.

"Anyone who wants to produce a song or record their music is welcome to use my studio," he said.

While the studio serves as a platform for developing talent, it also provides King Mex with an income. Musicians who use the facility pay a fee, depending on what they can afford.

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"I charge according to how much the musician can afford to pay," he said.

He added that he is particularly understanding towards musicians who are only starting out and cannot afford high recording fees.

King Mex said musicians can expect to hear music being recorded when they visit his studio.

"If someone is not singing well, I tell them to practice again because a song needs to be recorded properly," he said.

For him, the studio is about more than making

money. He believes people should use their talents to create opportunities for themselves while contributing to the local music industry.

He encouraged people with musical talent to use

their abilities rather than let them go to waste.