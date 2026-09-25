Namibia: How Much More Careful Must a Woman Be?

25 September 2026
New Era (Windhoek)

As a woman, I can't go for a run. Walk home from school, go to the post office, go to the spa, go to the shops. Escort a friend home, visit a friend, go to a party, go to work. Come home from work, take a taxi, wait for a taxi, walk home.

Go to church, go to a funeral, attend a protest. Support my sisters at a rally, go to the gym, go to the salon, go to the market.

Sell at the market, travel alone, travel with friends, go on a date. Meet someone I know, trust someone I know, be in the wrong place, be alone. Be outside after dark, say no, reject him, leave him, refuse sex, have sex, not have sex.

Ask for a divorce, want a divorce, be suspected of cheating, cheat, choose someone else. Refuse to marry him, want to marry someone else, not want children, want children, be pregnant. Want an abortion, have an abortion, be infertile, have money, need money.

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Earn more than him, be independent, speak up, speak back, embarrass him, "disrespect" him. Cook badly, burn his food, refuse to cook, refuse to clean. Not do enough housework, wear the "wrong" clothes, be "too beautiful", be "too friendly".

Talk to another man, dance, drink, come home late. Want an education, want a career, work, refuse to work, want freedom. Control my own body, leave home and simply be a woman.

*Frieda Mukufa's lifestyle section in the New Era concentrates on women-related issues and parenting. She specialises in editing research proposals, proofreading and content creation.

 

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