Namibia: One Day At a Time

At least now, the idea of depression and anxiety being single-handedly a result of a chemical imbalance in the brain has been addressed.

It is therefore important to note that behind every case of depression and anxiety lies a substantive reason that has led to the experience. Even if a chemical imbalance were proven to be the reason, it would not appear out of nowhere. It would be a biological and molecular reaction to a particular or a range of life experiences.

In theory, and at face value, it may be easier to take depression and anxiety lightly. However, behind it all are circumstances that one may be struggling with, often over a prolonged period. It could be a struggle with loss, trauma, financial problems or a failing relationship. In some cases, it could also be a draining and unfulfilling job or a lack of purpose. It could also be a chronic medical or health condition that one may be struggling with, despite having tried every coping mechanism, but in vain.

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At times, as humans, we are conditioned to take things lightly until they personally affect us. For this reason, in certain circumstances, those going through tough times, including depression or anxiety, may not receive the support they need at all levels. In some cases, this happens because one's experience is perceived as a permanent condition when it could be temporary and overcome with the right support. In other cases, the intervention taken is disproportionate to the need. For instance, a person may be experiencing depression due to a financial situation but, if wrongly diagnosed, may be sent to a psychiatrist rather than a financial counsellor. Of course, this is not to minimise the importance of psychiatric intervention, but rather to use a comprehensive assessment to determine the severity and the appropriate intervention.

After all, addressing mental health cannot be an event. A monthly or a yearly awareness campaign is not enough. It requires meaningful measures that should be inherent and built into every daily action of our lives.

Another fact of the matter is that, humanly, we are all vulnerable when it comes to mental health. We may all, sometimes in our lives, struggle with loss, trauma, financial and even relationship problems. So, heavily embarking upon prevention may not be humanly practical either, though we could try. However, to be realistic and honest, it would rather be wiser to devise ways and mechanisms that help navigate mental health situations when they occur. This would mean structurally making resources, platforms, and support sources available, while also equipping ourselves with the knowledge, skills and techniques that we could employ on a personal level to maintain optimum mental health, one day at a time.

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*Uncommon Sense is published in the New Era with contributions from Karlos Naimwhaka. YouTube channel: Karlos Lokos.