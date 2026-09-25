Namibia: Retired Chief Justice Strydom Dies

25 September 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Office of the Judiciary has announced the death of retired chief justice Johan Strydom.

Strydom died at Swakopmund at the age of 88 on Friday, chief justice Peter Shivute says in a statement released by the Office of the Judiciary.

Strydom served as the first judge president of Namibia's High Court after the country's independence in 1990.

He was appointed as Namibia's third chief justice in 1999, when he succeeded the previous chief justice, Ishmail Mahomed.

Strydom served as chief justice until 2003, and thereafter continued to serve as an acting judge of appeal of the Supreme Court until 2015.

"Throughout his tenure, he served with dedication and laid a strong foundation for the rule of law and transformation of the judiciary, furthering the principle of judicial independence," Shivute says.

"His contribution to the development of jurisprudence in Namibia cuts across different areas of the law, from constitutional law to administrative law, criminal law and procedure, commercial law, insolvency and admiralty, to name but a few."

Shivute adds: "His immense contribution to the administration of justice and the rule of law is evident in the many judgements he authored and the positions he occupied in his 38 years of dedicated public service."

Strydom was "a selfless and dedicated leader who served the judiciary and our country with distinction", Shivute also says.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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