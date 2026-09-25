Namibia: Omaruru Mayor Rallies Farmers Behind Fmd Measures

25 September 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Omaruru mayor Eberth Gariseb says the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak has created uncertainty among farmers and farm workers whose livelihoods depend on livestock farming.

Namibia announced an outbreak of FMD on Wednesday, with 10 cases confirmed.

Gariseb expresses support for farmers, farm workers and their families in the region, as well as others in the livestock sector affected by the outbreak.

He urges farmers and farm workers at Omaruru to remain alert and follow the control measures introduced by veterinary authorities to contain the disease.

"We encourage our farmers and farm workers to remain calm and vigilant, and fully cooperate with the veterinary authorities and the control measures that have been put in place," Gariseb said on Thursday.

Gariseb urged the people of Omaruru to share accurate information about the outbreak and support those affected.

"As the mayor's office, we stand with our farming community and all affected stakeholders," he said.

He called on farmers, the government and veterinary authorities to work together to protect livestock and livelihoods.

Read the original article on Namibian.

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