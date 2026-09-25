Africa: South Africa, Mozambique Into U20 Cosafa Cup Final

Defending champions South Africa and hosts Mozambique will contest the final of the TotalEnergies CAF under-20 Africa Cup of Nations | Cosafa Qualifier on Sunday after impressive semi-final victories secured their places at the continental finals in Ghana next year.

South Africa twice came from behind to defeat Zambia 4-2 in an entertaining encounter, while Mozambique produced an emphatic 3-0 victory over Namibia to reach the decider on home soil.

Both sides have now qualified for the TotalEnergies CAF under-20 Africa Cup of Nations Ghana 2027, with Sunday's final set to decide the regional title.

Amajita needed a second-half comeback to overcome a Zambia side that had won all three of their group matches and conceded just once on their way to the semi-finals.

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Duncan Musialela put the Junior Chipolopolo ahead in the 29th minute, becoming the first player to score against South Africa at the tournament after their three consecutive clean sheets in the group stage.

Kaizer Chiefs forward Steven Mendes brought South Africa level from the penalty spot in the 63rd minute before Oarabile Booysen struck just two minutes later to put the defending champions ahead for the first time.

Zambia responded through Jonathan Kalimina in the 75th minute to make it 2-2, but their hopes of reaching the final suffered a major setback when the goalscorer was shown a red card seven minutes later.

Mendes converted his second penalty of the afternoon in the 85th minute to restore South Africa's lead, taking his tournament tally to five goals and moving him level with Mozambique's Alírio Cuna at the top of the scoring charts.

Cape Town City youngster Emile Witbooi then produced a magnificent individual effort six minutes into stoppage time, dribbling past three defenders before clipping the ball beyond the goalkeeper to seal a memorable victory.

The result maintained South Africa's perfect record of four wins from four matches and earned them the opportunity to defend the continental title they won in 2025.

Mozambique also had cause for celebration after a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Namibia in the second semi-final.

Martinho Comecar opened the scoring in the 15th minute to give the hosts an early advantage, before Diego Pelembe doubled their lead in the 57th minute.

Hissen Socrate completed the scoring in the 79th minute to seal Mozambique's passage to Sunday's final and spark celebrations among the home supporters.

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It was a measure of revenge for the hosts, who had lost 1-0 to Namibia in Group A before progressing to the knockout rounds as the best runner-up.

Mozambique had finished level with Angola on six points, with both sides scoring nine goals and conceding two, but advanced courtesy of their superior Fair Play record.

Their semi-final victory ended Namibia's perfect run of three wins without conceding in the group stage and secured Mozambique's place at the continental finals in Ghana.

The two losing semi-finalists, Zambia and Namibia, will contest the third-place play-off at ABB Stadium 1 on Sunday at 11h00 CAT, before South Africa face Mozambique in the final at 14h00 CAT.