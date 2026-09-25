Uganda: Young Innovators Receive Shs205 Million Boost At Ayute Awards

Young Ugandan innovators have received a major boost after winners of the AYuTe Awards were awarded a total of Shs205 million to scale up innovative agricultural solutions aimed at transforming the country's farming sector.

The awards ceremony was held at Sheraton Hotel Kampala under the theme, "Go big, Go bold", bringing together innovators, development partners, government officials and stakeholders in the innovation ecosystem.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Jonard Asiimwe, commended the young innovators for their resilience and determination in addressing challenges affecting the agricultural sector.

"We appreciate the courage you have shown, the ability to see a challenge, face it, and overcome it," Asiimwe said.

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The minister revealed that this year's competition attracted a large number of applications, a significant increase that reflects the growing innovation culture among Ugandan youth.

"This season attracted 836 applications, and that is a great improvement for the innovation world," he noted.

Asiimwe emphasised the importance of commercialising innovations, revealing that the Government is looking at adopting elements of the Chinese innovation model that prioritises turning ideas into marketable products and services.

"We are introducing a Chinese model whereby we focus on commercialisation," he said.

He urged innovators to remain customer-focused and ensure their technologies address real needs in society.

"Don't fall in love with technology and forget the customer. Build solutions that people need and are willing to use," he advised.

The minister also challenged innovators to actively market their products and innovations instead of keeping them hidden.

"Don't build something and sit with it at home. Let people know about it," he said.

He further encouraged the award winners to use the knowledge and financial support gained from the competition responsibly and continue developing solutions that can create meaningful impact.

"Think beyond today's competition. Don't leave the knowledge here and don't misuse the money," Asiimwe urged.

The AYuTe Awards continue to serve as a platform for identifying, supporting and accelerating youth-led agricultural innovations, with this year's winners expected to use the Shs205 million funding to scale their solutions and contribute to Uganda's agricultural transformation.