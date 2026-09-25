Libya/Uganda: Paul Put Urges Uganda Cranes to Improve Set-Piece Defending Ahead of Libya Clash

Uganda Cranes head coach Paul Put has challenged his players to improve their defending from set pieces as they turn their attention to Tuesday's 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Libya.

Put was pleased with Uganda's organisation, discipline and character in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Tunisia in Radès, but expressed disappointment with the manner in which the Cranes conceded the opening goal.

Tunisia took the lead in the 12th minute when Arous was left unmarked from a corner kick, before Rogers Mato equalised for Uganda in the second half.

Put was particularly frustrated by the set-piece lapse, noting that Uganda had conceded in a similar manner against Tunisia during the 2025 AFCON tournament.

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"I was not very pleased with the goal that we conceded from the set piece. In AFCON 2025, we played Tunisia and it was also from a set piece. I'm not happy with that, and I told the players," Put said.

Despite the setback, the Belgian coach was encouraged by Uganda's response and their ability to remain organised against a Tunisia side playing at home.

"I think we showed today a lot of character, a lot of motivation, a lot of discipline in the organisation," he said.

Uganda also enjoyed spells of possession, particularly in the opening half. Put, however, acknowledged that controlling the ball does not necessarily guarantee a positive result.

"Of course, you don't buy anything if you have possession of the ball, but I think from our side it was very good," he said.

The Cranes now have little time to dwell on the result in Tunis, with Libya next on their schedule.

Libya opened their Group H campaign with a 2-2 draw against Botswana and will travel to Uganda seeking their first win of the qualifiers.

For Put, the immediate task is to maintain the defensive discipline displayed against Tunisia while improving Uganda's efficiency in front of goal.

Uganda will host Libya at the new Hoima City Stadium on Tuesday, September 29, with kick-off scheduled for 7 p.m.

With Uganda already guaranteed a place at the 2027 AFCON finals as one of the co-hosts alongside Kenya and Tanzania, the qualifiers are also giving Put competitive matches in which to assess and shape his squad ahead of next year's tournament.

The coach will therefore expect the Cranes to build on their resilience in Tunis while eliminating the defensive lapses that allowed Tunisia to take an early lead.