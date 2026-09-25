Uganda: Gnbu Calls for Renewed Action As Uganda Reviews Strategy On Child Marriage and Teenage Pregnancy

Girls Not Brides Uganda (GNBU) has called for renewed commitment and stronger multisectoral collaboration in the fight against child marriage and teenage pregnancy as stakeholders gathered to validate findings from a rapid assessment of the National Strategy to End Child Marriage and Teenage Pregnancy.

Speaking during the stakeholder validation meeting at the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, GNBU Co-Chair and Team Leader at the Uganda Youth and Adolescents Health Forum (UYAHF), Joyce Nakato, said the assessment comes at a critical moment as the strategy enters its final year of implementation.

Nakato thanked the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development for partnering with GNBU to convene the dialogue, particularly acknowledging Lydia Wasula and GNBU Coordinator Ahmed Kibirige for their role in organising the meeting.

She described the rapid assessment, conducted by Dr Azah, as more than a routine review, saying it provides an opportunity to evaluate progress made under the strategy's nine key pillars, identify gaps and generate evidence-based recommendations to guide Uganda's next phase of action.

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"The rapid assessment before us today is not merely a review; it is a mirror held up to our collective efforts. It allows us to measure progress, celebrate achievements, and confront the challenges that persist," Nakato said.

She noted that child marriage and teenage pregnancy continue to undermine the empowerment of girls and pose significant challenges to Uganda's social and economic development.

According to Nakato, addressing the two issues requires coordinated action across sectors rather than isolated interventions. She urged stakeholders to ensure that the voices and experiences of girls remain central to policy and programme implementation.

Quoting former South African President Nelson Mandela, Nakato reminded participants that "there can be no keener revelation of a society's soul than the way in which it treats its children," emphasising the need to prioritise the protection and wellbeing of girls.

She called on policymakers, development partners, civil society organisations and government institutions to critically examine the assessment findings and provide practical recommendations that will strengthen future interventions.

"As Uganda transitions into the next development planning framework, we must ensure that the gains achieved under this strategy are sustained and accelerated so that every girl has the opportunity to thrive free from child marriage and teenage pregnancy," she said.

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The validation meeting brought together government officials, development partners and civil society actors to review the assessment findings and identify priority actions for strengthening efforts to end child marriage and teenage pregnancy in Uganda.