Uganda: Naguru Hospital Records Up to 10 Boda Boda Emergencies Daily

China-Uganda Friendship Hospital Naguru receives between five and 10 boda boda-related emergency cases every day, with riders, passengers and pedestrians among those injured in crashes.

The hospital says the continued rise in motorcycle-related injuries is putting pressure on emergency services and increasing the cost of treating accident victims.

Hospital head Dr Irene Nayiga said about 14,000 patients were treated for trauma and emergency cases at the facility in the last financial year, with road accidents accounting for the biggest proportion.

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She said boda boda riders and passengers are frequently involved in crashes, alongside pedestrians and occupants of other vehicles.

Nayiga said the hospital has strengthened its emergency department and invested in equipment to manage trauma cases, but more attention is needed on preventing accidents before they happen.

She said boda boda riding provides employment for many people, but the sector needs to be made safer so that people can earn a living without constantly facing the risk of serious injury.

Nayiga was speaking as Community Integrated Development Initiatives (CIDI) launched a three-year Boda Health and Safety Project aimed at reducing motorcycle-related accidents and improving emergency response in Kampala.

The project will initially operate in Nakawa Division, covering about 25 boda boda stages.

Project manager Rachel Nagadya said the initiative will train boda boda riders through their associations in first aid, emergency response, health and safety.

The project will also establish health committees within boda boda associations to help sustain health and safety activities beyond the project period.

The initiative brings together CIDI, Danish People's Aid, health facilities, police, local authorities and boda boda associations, with the aim of reducing injuries and improving the response when accidents occur.

Benaville Nagudi, the project lead at Danish People's Aid, said the project goes beyond encouraging riders to wear helmets by preparing them to respond when accidents occur.

"We want to support boda boda riders to provide emergency first aid and know how to respond when there is an emergency," Nagudi said.

The project will bring together government agencies, health facilities, local authorities, police, boda boda associations and other stakeholders to improve safety, emergency response and health outcomes within the sector.