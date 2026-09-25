Uganda: UCL Establishes Division to Expand Palliative Care and Support for Cancer Survivors

For many people diagnosed with cancer, the battle does not end with a diagnosis or even with treatment.

There is the pain that may accompany the disease, the uncertainty of treatment, the financial strain on families, the psychological distress and, for those who complete treatment, the question of how to rebuild life after cancer.

At the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI), a new approach is being developed to respond to these needs with the establishment of the Division of Oncology Palliative Care and Cancer Survivorship.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The division is intended to strengthen care beyond the treatment of cancer itself, bringing together palliative care and survivorship services as part of the wider cancer care pathway.

This comes at a time when the burden of cancer continues to grow globally. The World Health Organization estimates that in 2024, cancer accounted for about 9.8 million deaths worldwide, with approximately 20.6 million new cases diagnosed.

But behind these numbers are patients and families dealing with consequences that extend well beyond the tumour.

Cancer can affect physical health as well as psychological and social wellbeing, while treatment and prolonged illness can also place considerable financial pressure on households.

This is particularly important in Uganda, where cancer is frequently diagnosed at an advanced stage. According to figures provided by the Uganda Cancer Institute, about 36,000 people are diagnosed with cancer in Uganda each year, with more than three-quarters presenting with advanced disease.

For patients with advanced cancer, treatment is not always about achieving a cure. It can also be about controlling pain and other symptoms, preserving dignity and helping patients and their families live as well as possible for as long as possible.

This is where palliative care becomes critical.

The WHO defines palliative care as an approach that improves the quality of life of patients and their families facing life-threatening illness by preventing and relieving suffering and addressing physical, psychological, social and spiritual needs.

For people with advanced cancer, the WHO says palliative care can provide relief from physical, psychosocial and spiritual problems for more than 90 per cent of patients.

Yet access remains limited globally. The WHO estimates that 56.8 million people need palliative care each year, while only about 14 per cent of those who need it currently receive it.

At UCI, the need is substantial.

The institute sees about 10,000 new patients every year, according to information provided by the institute, creating a significant need for palliative care regardless of whether a patient is newly diagnosed, receiving treatment, living with advanced disease or has completed treatment.

Importantly, palliative care is not reserved only for the final days of life.

It can begin at diagnosis and continue alongside cancer treatment, through advanced disease and, where necessary, into end-of-life care and bereavement support for families.

UCI has already established a palliative care team comprising specialist and experienced palliative care nurses and three doctors. The establishment of the new division provides a broader institutional framework through which these services can be developed and integrated into oncology care.

The survivorship component is equally important.

As more people live longer after cancer treatment, survivors may require continued monitoring, rehabilitation, psychological support and help managing the longer-term effects of cancer and its treatment.

The division therefore seeks to recognise that cancer care does not simply move from diagnosis to treatment and stop. For some patients, there is a long period of living with, through and beyond cancer.

For families, the burden can also be significant.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The economic consequences of cancer can occur at both household and societal levels. Families may face treatment-related expenses while also losing income when a patient or caregiver is unable to work. This financial burden, sometimes referred to as financial toxicity, can add another layer of distress to an already difficult experience.

The establishment of the Division of Oncology Palliative Care and Cancer Survivorship therefore represents an attempt to broaden the conversation around cancer care at UCI.

It places comfort, dignity, psychological wellbeing, family support and life after treatment alongside the medical management of cancer.

In a health system confronting a growing cancer burden, the question is no longer only how to treat the disease.

It is also how to ensure that patients do not have to face the physical, emotional, social and financial consequences of cancer alone.

And for those who survive, it is about ensuring that surviving cancer is not the end of care, but the beginning of another chapter of support.