Uganda: Afrigo Band Pays Tribute to Moses Matovu As 'Heartbeat' of Its Musical Journey

Afrigo Band has paid tribute to veteran musician Moses Matovu, remembering him as a musician, brother and family member who played a significant role in the band's five-decade musical journey.

Speaking at Matovu's burial, Afrigo Band singer Rachel Magoola said the band had lost more than a colleague, describing Matovu as an integral part of the family that built and sustained the group over the years.

"Moses, you were part of our family. You were the heartbeat of the Afrigo story," Magoola said.

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She recalled the years the band members spent travelling, rehearsing and performing together, as well as the laughter and moments they shared away from the stage.

Magoola said Afrigo Band's history was built not only by its musicians but also by instrumentalists, technicians, sound engineers, road crew members, managers and promoters who worked behind the scenes to keep the band going.

"We come with heavy hearts because we have lost our brother," she said.

Matovu was killed in Kibuli on Thursday and was being laid to rest on Friday at 4 p.m. in Kyanja.

Musicians including Mesach Ssemakula, Eddy Yawe and Catherine Kusasira, along with Gender and Culture Minister Henry Tumukunde and Buganda Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga, were expected to attend the burial.

For Afrigo Band, Matovu's contribution will remain part of its history. His former colleagues remember him through the decades of music, journeys, rehearsals and shared experiences that helped shape the band into one of Uganda's enduring musical groups.