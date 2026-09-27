Sudan: RSF Drones Strike El Gezira Fuel Depot As Both Sides Report Shootdowns

Dabanga
RSF drone strikes hit the Umm Alila fuel depot east of Wad Madani on September 27, 2026 (Photo: Social media)
27 September 2026
Dabanga (Port Sudan)

Wad Madani — Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces drones struck the Umm Alila fuel depot east of Wad Madani in El Gezira early on Sunday, triggering fires as Sudan's warring sides reported further drone activity across the country.

Residents said they heard several explosions shortly after dawn prayers in Abu Haraz, about 20 kilometres northeast of Wad Madani. Videos circulating online showed flames across parts of the depot as Civil Defence teams worked to contain the blaze.

The facility stores and distributes petrol and diesel across El Gezira. Civil Defence said it contained the fire and prevented it from reaching other tanks, with damage limited to the petrol and diesel tanks.

'Drones shot down'

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) said on Thursday that its air defences shot down an FH-95 drone northeast of El Kokiti in North Kordofan, the second drone of the same type it said it had downed this week.

North Kordofan has seen an escalation in fighting in recent weeks.

The RSF, meanwhile, said it shot down a Turkish-made Bayraktar drone over the Blue Nile region on Thursday. It accused the army of systematic attacks on populated areas and called on the international community and regional organisations to condemn them.

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