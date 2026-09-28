When Ebola Strikes, HIV Care Cannot Stop

21 September 2026
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Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Addis Ababa)

As the Democratic Republic of the Congo responds to the Ebola outbreak in Ituri, there are growing concerns about people living with HIV missing their regular care and treatment.

Fear of Ebola, insecurity and pressure on health services are making it harder for some patients to reach health facilities. For people living with HIV, missing their medicines can quickly put their health at risk.

The Ebola response must therefore continue to protect other essential health services. HIV care cannot be put on hold while responding to Ebola.

Community organisations and networks of people living with HIV are helping to find patients who have stopped coming to clinics, reconnect them with care, provide medicines and share trusted information with communities.

This experience shows that outbreak response and essential health services must go hand in hand. People need care for all their health needs, even during an emergency.

Keeping HIV services running, supporting community organisations and ensuring patients can move safely between services are key to saving lives and building stronger health systems.

Read the full article on Health Policy Watch: When Ebola strikes, HIV care cannot stop

Read the original article on Africa CDC.

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