Africa CDC Extends Condolences to President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the People of Tanzania

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has learned with deep sadness of the passing of Mr Hafidh Ameir, First Gentleman of the United Republic of Tanzania and husband of H.E. President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

On behalf of Africa CDC, Director-General H.E. Dr Jean Kaseya extends heartfelt condolences to President Samia, her children and family, the Government, and the people of the United Republic of Tanzania.

"Your Excellency, the Africa CDC family stands with you during this time of profound loss. We wish you and your family strength and comfort as you mourn your beloved husband and honour the life and memories you shared," Dr Kaseya said.

Africa CDC joins the African Union family and people across the continent in expressing solidarity with President Samia and Tanzania at this difficult time.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.